Recent tax return shows NCAA President Mark Emmert made more than $1.9 million

By Bryan FischerMay 19, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

Being a punching bag of public criticism is not without its benefits, as NCAA president Mark Emmert’s pay package shows.

USA Today obtained the NCAA’s most recent tax return listing the compensation paid out to top executives and not surprisingly the organization’s leader was the runaway leader when it came to cashing checks. Emmert was listed with a base salary of $1,462,838 in 2015 (a 3.5% increase over 2014 per the paper) and the rest of his remaining payout coming in the form of benefits and deferred compensation. He is signed through October of 2020 to run the NCAA in a recent contract extension that was signed last year.

The figure puts Emmert behind many of his peers in college athletics, namely the Power Five commissioners who are all over the $2 million mark. The association’s president wasn’t the only one to be well compensated however, as a whopping 10 others made more than $415,000 in 2015, the most recent figures provided by the NCAA’s 2016 fiscal year return.

Most notable among that group was former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck, who is essentially Emmert’s second in command and holds the title of NCAA executive vice president. Luck received the highest bonus doled out by the association ($50,000 bonus) and wound up taking just over $800,000 home.

Somewhat buried in the report was also the NCAA’s legal costs, which have been spiraling in recent years as they’ve gone to court to defend many of their core beliefs. Outside legal costs were reported as $33.5 million and bring the combined total up to a remarkable $72.4 million over the past three tax returns the association has released.

College athletes may not be allowed to be compensated but it certainly seems pretty clear based on these figures that is not the case for those that run the $1 billion enterprise.

Ex-Penn State LB sues insurance company over disability policy

By Bryan FischerMay 19, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

Former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White is going to court with an insurance company in a case that is sure to draw interest from those around college athletics.

White took out a disability policy after the 2015 season when he opted not to declare for the NFL Draft the following spring. He returned to State College but was injured early on in the 2016 campaign during a non-conference game against Temple and tore his ACL, knocking him out for the rest of the season. That is apparently where the issues arise as he tried to collect after going undrafted last month in the 2017 NFL Draft.

PennLive.com reports that Wartman-White subsequently filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. Middle District Court against International Specialty Insurance Co., which holds the policy. The linebacker is seeking as much as $1.5 million in “actual, compensatory and punitive damages that amount to at least the benefits of the policy.”

The purchase of disability policies is nothing new in college football as high-profile sophomores, juniors and seniors often take out insurance in case they suffer a career-ending (or threatening) injury during the course of a season. Michigan tight end Jake Butt recently collected a reported $543,000 insurance payout after dropping in the draft following his ACL tear in the Orange Bowl, for example.

It seems as though Wartman-White is looking for a similar payment but, in light of this week’s lawsuit, he may have to go to court in order to collect on his policy.

Penn State AD had no problem with Ohio State being in CFB Playoff

By Kevin McGuireMay 19, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

Penn State may have defeated Ohio State in a head-to-head matchup during the 2016 season, but Penn State Athletics Director Sandy Barbour says she was not bitter seeing the Buckeyes selected to play in the College Football Playoff instead of the Big Ten champion Nittany Lions. But that doesn’t mean she was satisfied having to settle for playing in the Rose Bowl (which, in fairness, isn’t a bad consolation prize).

“I think Ohio State should’ve gone. I have no problem with the fact Ohio State went,” Barbour said while attending Big Ten spring meetings in Illinois, according to Land of 10. “In fact, you know, we were arguably the best league in the country and we didn’t go. So let’s try to figure out why and what is there. [Whether] it’s we, Penn State, or we, as a conference … how do we address that in the future?”

The debate over whether or not Penn State should have been included in last season’s College Football Playoff boiled down to two teams; Ohio State and Pac-12 champion Washington. Penn State owned a head-to-head victory over the Buckeyes and went on to win the Big Ten championship, but Ohio State won a road game against eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma and topped a Michigan team that blasted Penn State earlier in the season to end the regular season with a better regular season record than Penn State. Washington also finished the season with just one loss to Penn State’s two, and wrapped up the Pac-12 championship to boot (both Washington and Penn State ended up losing to USC last season). With those facts alone, it made some sense why Penn State would have been omitted from the playoff (and hindsight being 20/20 as Penn State lost to USC in the Rose Bowl is arguably fair to rely on as well; Ohio State getting blanked by Clemson doesn’t help the PSU argument either).

But there were some numbers that favored Penn State over Washington, most notable being strength of schedule slanting significantly in favor of Penn State. With everything in the past though, the focus shifts to the future and what happens the next time the scenario of a Big Ten (or another power conference) champion could be left out in favor of another team from the conference pops up. As things stand now, there are no mandates requiring playoff teams to be conference champions, which is fair because there is always the possibility a team like Alabama could be a clear top four team, run the table in the regular season and the be upset in a close conference championship game. Every season will include different variables, so coming up with one concrete way to settle on the top four teams will never truly be accomplished unless the College Football Playoff decides playoff participants must be conference champions. But again, that leaves the door open to the possibility of a dominant team being left out anyway. Which brings us back to the main question the selection committee is forced to answer: do you choose the four best teams or the four most deserving teams? To many, those are two different qualifiers, and to others, they are the same.

You could argue Penn State was a better team at the end of the regular season and conference championship games than Ohio State or Washington was, but the Nittany Lions lost twice while the others lost just once. With just four spots available, the debates will continue. With an eight-team playoff, the controversy could easily go away by allocating one spot for each power conference champion, one spot for the top Group of Five conference champion and two additional wild card spots.

Former Tulsa QB GJ Kinne reunites with Chad Morris as SMU assistant

By Kevin McGuireMay 19, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

After multiple stops between short-time professional football jobs in the NFL, UFL, Arena Football League, and the CFL, former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne is heading back to school for his next gig. He’ll be working for a familiar face as well.

Kinne is joining the coaching staff at SMU, headed by Chad Morris. Kinne played quarterback for Tulsa during the 2010 season, at which time Morris was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under head coach Todd Graham. Though their time together was brief with just the one season in 2010, Morris and Kinne developed a solid relationship and Morris continues to praise Kinne as one of the best quarterbacks he has worked with.

Kinne finished his college career at Tulsa having thrown for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns after starting his collegiate career at Texas. He transferred to Tulsa in 2008 and took over the starting job in 2009 and kept it for the final three years of his eligibility. Morris moved to Clemson after the 2010 season to take on the offensive coordinator role for the Tigers.

This will be Kinne’s first coaching job.

QB Malik Zaire pushes back transfer decision, which may mean Florida is still in the mix

By Kevin McGuireMay 19, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire remains hanging in college football’s equivalent of free agent limbo. Zaire will reportedly stay hanging in the balance until some time after the SEC’s spring meetings before he makes his final decision regarding his pending transfer.

According to multiple reports surfacing today on Twitter, including the preliminary report from Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Zaire plans to sit back and enjoy his graduation from Notre Dame this weekend and announce his decision after the SEC spring meetings, with Texas one of two supposed finalists.

It is worth noting Richardson previously reported Zaire was intending to announce his transfer decision today, before the SEC spring meetings. At the time, that was taken as a sign Florida may no longer be in the mix. Now, as Zaire pushes that announcement back, could Florida be back in the running?

Florida has long been reported to be one of the leading possibilities to land Zaire as a graduate transfer, although SEC rules prohibiting players to be added to a football roster as a graduate transfer if that player previously failed to meet academic requirements after enrolling. That rule is planned to be discussed at the SEC’s spring meetings. If the SEC amends the rules in a way that would allow Florida to welcome Zaire without hassle, then the Gators could once again look like the favorites to add Zaire to the roster this fall.

Both Texas and Florida would benefit from adding a quarterback with Zaire’s potential. He may have had a rough end to his run in South Bend as he was overtaken as starting quarterback by NFL-bound Deshone Kizer, but Zaire may still have something left to prove and could thrive in a team with the athleticism and talent he could surround himself with at Florida or with the coaching of Tom Herman at Texas.