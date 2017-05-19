Reports: incident with teammate triggered Marlon Character’s transfer from Auburn

Now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Thursday, Auburn confirmed that Marlon Character Jr. was one of two redshirt freshmen Tigers who had decided to leave the football program. According to a report from 247Sports.com, the decision to transfer may not have necessarily been voluntary.

He was nudged to leave after an apparent incident with a teammate in recent weeks, two sources told AuburnUndercover over the span of the last two weeks.

A subsequent report from al.com indicated that Character had a heated on-campus argument with the unnamed teammate in the weeks leading up to the transfer. That player is still on the team.

No further details were divulged, and neither the team nor the player have addressed the speculation surrounding his departure.

“We wish them nothing but the best,” a portion of head coach Gus Malzahn‘s statement on the transfers of both Character and Antwuan Jackson Jr. According to the recruiting website, Jackson was not involved in the alleged incident that led to his teammate moving on.

A three-star 2016 recruit, Character took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He had been expected to take on a more significant role this season after moving from safety to cornerback this past spring.