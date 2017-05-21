Auburn’s John Franklin III may not be completely done playing QB after all

Auburn quarterback-turned-wideout John Franklin III may not be completely done taking snaps behind center after all.
The Tigers’ new offensive coordinator tipped that the speedy receiver likely would be the best option to fill the team’s emergency quarterback spot in 2017 while speaking to AL.com during a meeting with a booster club over the weekend.
“I think he definitely could be (the emergency option), for sure,” Chip Lindsey told the site. “He’s done it his whole life, so I think he could definitely do that if we needed him to, for sure.”
Auburn suffered a host of injuries at the position last season, which prompted some extended playing time for Franklin as he appeared in all 13 games of the 2016 campaign and threw for 204 yards and a touchdown. He was moved to wide receiver during spring practice following the arrival of highly touted Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham and seems likely he’ll see the bulk of the action catching passes during the year instead of throwing them.
However, transfers out of the Plains have changed the equation a little bit at quarterback for Auburn. On top of former starter Sean White still recovering from a broken arm, redshirt freshman Woody Barrett decided to move to a JUCO and fellow backup Tyler Queen dropped all the way down to a Division II school this offseason. That leaves just Stidham and White with any experience at the position this year and true freshman Malik Willis behind them on the depth chart.
You can bet that Lindsey and head coach Gus Malzahn want to preserve Willis’ redshirt in 2017 so it certainly makes sense to have Franklin slot in behind the team’s unquestioned top two quarterbacks if either were to go down with an injury. Even if everybody stays healthy, it seems likely we’ll even get to see Franklin in a few Wildcat packages for the Tigers given his skillset so his days behind center don’t appear to be fully over just yet.
Central Florida is involved in yet another lawsuit with a former player only this time it’s over the use of a former lineman’s likeness.
Jah Reid, who played at UCF from 2006-10, has sued the school’s non-profit athletics association as well as a separate corporation led by football coach Scott Frost for “improper use of his likeness,” the Orlando Sentinel reports. He is apparently seeking some $200,000 in royalties and a whopping $600,000 in damages over the case.
At the heart of the matter is apparently how Frost’s summer camps advertised using Reid’s likeness to promote it to future recruits. The former offensive lineman’s picture was reportedly used and the lawsuit brings up the fact that a brochure used the line: “come to camp and have a chance to earn an offer like Jah Reid.”
Reid did not play for Frost during his time on the team and instead was recruited and coached by former Knights coach George O’Leary. Reid was later drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and is currently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs organization heading into the 2017 season.
The use of an athlete’s name and likeness have been litigated quite in recent years, notably in the O’Bannon vs. NCAA case that continues to make its way through the court system. It will be interesting to see if the Reid lawsuit against UCF even makes it to trial in light of that or if the parties eventually settle out of court before it gets to that point.
Either way, probably not the offseason news that Frost and the UCF athletics brass wanted to see this summer.
Scary news out of Alabama as former Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings reportedly suffered a slight stroke last week.
According to AL.com, Stallings was attending a charity golf tournament dinner on Thursday honoring former his player and assistant coach Dabo Swinney when he felt ill. He was eventually hospitalized in Montgomery later that night and diagnosed with a slight stroke after losing peripheral vision in his right eye.
“Bottom line is I’m not supposed to do anything for five, six weeks,” Stallings told the paper after returning to his home in Texas.
The College Football Hall of Famer coached Alabama to the 1992 national title and previously won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. Stallings is a regular discussing the Tide in recent years during various radio and TV appearances and played a key role in starting Swinney’s coaching career before the latter eventually wound up winning a national title of his own with Clemson this past season.
Hopefully the veteran coach gets well soon as he recovers from the scary incident in Montgomery last week.
The next edition of the Civil War could feature a familiar face for fans of both sides of Oregon’s famous rivalry.
Oregonian columnist John Canzano reports that former Oregon Ducks tailback Thomas Tyner is set to return from a medical retirement from football and will instead be headed up the road to Corvallis in order to join Oregon State’s backfield in 2017:
Tyner requested his release from the University of Oregon on Friday. At 9 a.m. on Saturday morning it became official and the former five-star running back who once rushed for 644 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in a single game for Aloha High School prepared to talk with Beavers coach Gary Andersen about playing for OSU next season.
“I’ve wanted to be a Beaver my whole life,” Tyner said.
It seems there’s still plenty to sort out when it comes to the NCAA and becoming eligible for the upcoming season but Tyner seems pretty set on returning to the football field where he once made a name for himself. One of the few five-star prospects to prep in the Beaver State, the running back was a key member of the backfield rotation and rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons with the Ducks.
Shoulder injuries prevented him from getting back on the field however and it was later announced that he was retiring from the game. It seems the itch to play was just to great though and hence we have this rather interesting comeback attempt at a Pac-12 rival. Canzano notes that Tyner couldn’t play for the Ducks if he wanted because he took that medical retirement and NCAA rules prevent a return, so it’s Beavers or bust in 2017 and beyond for the running back.
If everything does sort itself out eventually and Tyner shows flashes of his former self, he could turn OSU into one of the best backfields on the West Coast. Ryan Nall is already an established, quality starter and he could form a nice thunder-and-lightning tandem with the speedy Tyner for the rebuilding Beavers. Either way, best to circle November 25th on your calendar and tune in for the annual Civil War (in Eugene this year, no less) because it could feature one player who is as intimately familiar with the opponent as he is with his own team.
A USC quarterback appears set to transfer to California.
Before Golden Bears fans do a double-take and wonder who’s moving up the coast, the signal-caller is actually from the East Coast version of USC as South Carolina QB Brandon McIllwain announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would be heading west and transferring to Berkeley this fall.
McIllwain is originally from Pennsylvania but wound up with the Gamecocks out of high school and started three games for the team as a freshman last season. He threw for 600 yards and ran for another 127 on the ground but played fairly uneven for South Carolina despite high hopes coming into the year.
Once fellow freshman Jake Bentley replaced McIllwain in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks midway through 2016, it appears the writing was on the wall for a transfer eventually. Now he’ll be taking his talents West.
Interestingly, McIllwain appears set on playing both football and baseball for the Golden Bears going forward. He was considered a fairly good prospect on the diamond in high school and did attempt to play both sports for South Carolina with limited appearances in each. Once he becomes eligible down the road in 2018, one figures he has a solid opportunity in both departments at Cal given a relatively open depth chart going forward under new coach Justin Wilcox on the gridiron and a number of spots available on the baseball team.