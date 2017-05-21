Former Oregon RB set to attempt football comeback… at Oregon State

The next edition of the Civil War could feature a familiar face for fans of both sides of Oregon’s famous rivalry.
Oregonian columnist John Canzano reports that former Oregon Ducks tailback Thomas Tyner is set to return from a medical retirement from football and will instead be headed up the road to Corvallis in order to join Oregon State’s backfield in 2017:
Tyner requested his release from the University of Oregon on Friday. At 9 a.m. on Saturday morning it became official and the former five-star running back who once rushed for 644 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in a single game for Aloha High School prepared to talk with Beavers coach Gary Andersen about playing for OSU next season.
“I’ve wanted to be a Beaver my whole life,” Tyner said.
It seems there’s still plenty to sort out when it comes to the NCAA and becoming eligible for the upcoming season but Tyner seems pretty set on returning to the football field where he once made a name for himself. One of the few five-star prospects to prep in the Beaver State, the running back was a key member of the backfield rotation and rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons with the Ducks.
Shoulder injuries prevented him from getting back on the field however and it was later announced that he was retiring from the game. It seems the itch to play was just to great though and hence we have this rather interesting comeback attempt at a Pac-12 rival. Canzano notes that Tyner couldn’t play for the Ducks if he wanted because he took that medical retirement and NCAA rules prevent a return, so it’s Beavers or bust in 2017 and beyond for the running back.
If everything does sort itself out eventually and Tyner shows flashes of his former self, he could turn OSU into one of the best backfields on the West Coast. Ryan Nall is already an established, quality starter and he could form a nice thunder-and-lightning tandem with the speedy Tyner for the rebuilding Beavers. Either way, best to circle November 25th on your calendar and tune in for the annual Civil War (in Eugene this year, no less) because it could feature one player who is as intimately familiar with the opponent as he is with his own team.
Scary news out of Alabama as former Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings reportedly suffered a slight stroke last week.
According to AL.com, Stallings was attending a charity golf tournament dinner on Thursday honoring former his player and assistant coach Dabo Swinney when he felt ill. He was eventually hospitalized in Montgomery later that night and diagnosed with a slight stroke after losing peripheral vision in his right eye.
“Bottom line is I’m not supposed to do anything for five, six weeks,” Stallings told the paper after returning to his home in Texas.
The College Football Hall of Famer coached Alabama to the 1992 national title and previously won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. Stallings is a regular discussing the Tide in recent years during various radio and TV appearances and played a key role in starting Swinney’s coaching career before the latter eventually wound up winning a national title of his own with Clemson this past season.
Hopefully the veteran coach gets well soon as he recovers from the scary incident in Montgomery last week.
A USC quarterback appears set to transfer to California.
Before Golden Bears fans do a double-take and wonder who’s moving up the coast, the signal-caller is actually from the East Coast version of USC as South Carolina QB Brandon McIllwain announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would be heading west and transferring to Berkeley this fall.
McIllwain is originally from Pennsylvania but wound up with the Gamecocks out of high school and started three games for the team as a freshman last season. He threw for 600 yards and ran for another 127 on the ground but played fairly uneven for South Carolina despite high hopes coming into the year.
Once fellow freshman Jake Bentley replaced McIllwain in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks midway through 2016, it appears the writing was on the wall for a transfer eventually. Now he’ll be taking his talents West.
Interestingly, McIllwain appears set on playing both football and baseball for the Golden Bears going forward. He was considered a fairly good prospect on the diamond in high school and did attempt to play both sports for South Carolina with limited appearances in each. Once he becomes eligible down the road in 2018, one figures he has a solid opportunity in both departments at Cal given a relatively open depth chart going forward under new coach Justin Wilcox on the gridiron and a number of spots available on the baseball team.
A bunch of new rule changes are set to take effect this football season, and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez appears to be not-so-enthusiastic about some of the key changes. Rodriguez took aim at the new recruiting guidelines that include an early signing period in December and new rules regarding official visits. He was not complimentary, according to quotes provided by the Arizona Daily Star.
“December’s better than February, but it doesn’t solve the problems,” Rodriguez said when reacting to the addition of an early signing period in December. “I still think it makes more sense to have no signing day. I was one that voted against the December one, because I think there should be none.”
Rodriguez has been in favor of having no official signing day and instead allowing student-athletes to sign with a team whenever they are ready to do so. It remains to be seen just how much of an impact an early signing period will truly have on the game, but the expansion of the dates recruits can make official visits (beginning April 1 of recruit’s junior year, ending in late June) could be a negative change for a school’s budget, warns Rodriguez.
“Right now, you’re allowed 56 official visits. We only use 36. So we save the school money,” Rodriguez said of Arizona’s approach to official visits. “You kind of zero in on the guys you know (will come) by the time the official visits come. Now everybody’s going to use 56, because it’s so early in the process. So it’s going to cost schools more money.”
In addition to having concerns about how much schools will spend on additional official visits, Rodriguez also suggests the time is taken away from assistant coaches will take a toll.
“The life of an assistant and the work that they do now is already pretty hectic. Which is OK; they get paid well,” Rodriguez said. “But to have official visits in those months is way too much to ask for kids, coaches and schools. I think it’s a bad idea.”
When the acting president of the American Football Coaches Association comes out with this kind of reaction to the new rules, you cannot help but wonder how many other coaches feel the same way.
When he played college football at Florida State, Bryan Stork was one of the top centers in the nation. Now, Stork is embarking on a new journey in college football as an assistant coach. Stork announced this week, via Twitter, he accepted a job offer from Southern Miss to be the new offensive line coach.
Stork was a part of two ACC championship teams at Florida State and the Seminoles team that won the BCS championship in 2014. He became the fifth player to win a college football national championship one year and then the Super Bowl (with the New England Patriots) the next. Though one of college football’s top linemen during his career, his NFL career was forced to be cut short due to injuries and concerns about concussions. In March, Stork announced his retirement from the league after suffering multiple concussions.