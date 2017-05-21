South Carolina QB Brandon McIlwain set to transfer to Cal for football and baseball

A USC quarterback appears set to transfer to California.
Before Golden Bears fans do a double-take and wonder who’s moving up the coast, the signal-caller is actually from the East Coast version of USC as South Carolina QB Brandon McIllwain announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would be heading west and transferring to Berkeley this fall.
McIllwain is originally from Pennsylvania but wound up with the Gamecocks out of high school and started three games for the team as a freshman last season. He threw for 600 yards and ran for another 127 on the ground but played fairly uneven for South Carolina despite high hopes coming into the year.
Once fellow freshman Jake Bentley replaced McIllwain in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks midway through 2016, it appears the writing was on the wall for a transfer eventually. Now he’ll be taking his talents West.
Interestingly, McIllwain appears set on playing both football and baseball for the Golden Bears going forward. He was considered a fairly good prospect on the diamond in high school and did attempt to play both sports for South Carolina with limited appearances in each. Once he becomes eligible down the road in 2018, one figures he has a solid opportunity in both departments at Cal given a relatively open depth chart going forward under new coach Justin Wilcox on the gridiron and a number of spots available on the baseball team.