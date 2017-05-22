Miami makes addition of FCS All-American corner official

Way back in late February, Dee Delaney announced via Instagram that he would be spending the 2017 season at Miami of Florida. Monday, that move officially came to fruition.

In a press release, The U confirmed that Delaney is now enrolled in classes for the university’s first summer session. As the cornerback is coming in as both a graduate transfer and a player from the FCS level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Delaney was an FCS All-American at The Citadel each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.

Delaney was one of 11 new players the football program welcomed for the summer session. Nine of those are true freshmen, while the remaining addition, junior college transfer defensive back Jhavonte Dean, signaled his intentions to play for the Hurricanes in very early February.

“We are excited to welcome these young men to the University of Miami,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We continue to strengthen our roster with the addition of this group of players.”