Miami All-American, NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

One of the most physically-gifted and talented players in the history of Miami Hurricanes football is gone way, way too soon.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Cortez Kennedy passed away earlier today. He was just 48 years old.

No cause of death has been determined, with the OPD stating that “at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing.”

After starting his collegiate playing career at the junior college level, Kennedy moved on to the University of Miami, earning All-American honors in 1989. In 2004, he was inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The third overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft, Kennedy spent his entire 11-year pro career with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2012, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not surprisingly, Kennedy’s sudden passing has brought an outpouring of emotion from those connected to the football program.

Cortez Kennedy was an incredible athlete but he was an even better man. He will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/eTAaTVSJsa — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) May 23, 2017

So sorry to hear about my fellow football alum Cortez Kennedy. My prayers to his family. U Family! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) May 23, 2017

Shocked at Cortez Kennedy passing..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached…a fun loving person a sad day.. — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) May 23, 2017

RIP. One of the best teammates you could ever have! https://t.co/vjugPF57lr — Gino Torretta (@GinoTorretta) May 23, 2017