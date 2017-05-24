Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt named son after former Tide linebackers Reuben Foster and Ryan Anderson

It is not at all uncommon for children born in the state of Alabama to be named after Alabama football legends, but it is not every day you see a child of an Alabama coach receives a name inspired by former Alabama football players.

Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt announced the birth of his new son, Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt, on Twitter. Alabama fans will likely already know the connection to the new child’s name, as used the last names of two former Alabama football players to create the middle name of Anderson-Foster; Ryan Anderson and Reuben Foster.

The Newest Tide Fan: Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt pic.twitter.com/64HpNUdSgQ — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) May 23, 2017

Maybe this is more common than I’m aware of, but regardless of how often a coach names a child after former players, this is a testament to the relationship the Pruitt family established with both former Alabama linebackers. And now there will be a bond for years to come between the coach and his family and Anderson and Foster.

Congrats to coach Pruitt and Casey on their newest addition Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt honored that they named this little guy after me and @ferrarifoster this little guy will always hold a special place in my heart! Can't wait to meet him!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ryan Anderson (@ryan_anderson_7) on May 23, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Helmet sticker to Al.com.

