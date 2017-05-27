Ex- Utah DB Jordan Fogal tweets he’s transferring to Colorado State

Last month, Jordan Fogal used Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Utah. This month, he’s taken to the same social media website to reveal his new college football home.

In a tweet, Fogal acknowledged that he be enrolling in a Masters program at Colorado State and will be playing football for the Rams. While the school has yet to confirm the safety’s move, he is now being followed on Twitter by head coach Mike Bobo.

Blessed to say that I will be receiving my Masters & finishing my last two years of eligibility at Colorado State University🙏🏽🏈 pic.twitter.com/lsbBdDcqoI — Jordan Fogal (@jfoges_) May 25, 2017

As a grad transfer, Fogal will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 at CSU.

After spending two seasons at the junior college level, Fogal played in 11 games the past two years. Fogal’s two interceptions last season were tied for fourth on the team.

The defensive back’s 2015 season came to a premature end after three games because of an injury. He then played in eight games in 2016 for the Utes.