Brad Nessler to make SEC on CBS debut with TCU-Arkansas game

By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

It seemed to be forgotten during Verne Lundquist‘s (deserved) year-long farewell tour last season, but CBS had a top-shelf broadcaster in Brad Nessler waiting in the wings.

Lundquist has now exited stage left, and it’s Nessler’s turn to stand in the spotlight.

CBS announced Tuesday its broadcast schedule for the 2017 season…. well, as much as it could. Twelve of the 19 games CBS will broadcast this fall remain unfilled, but we know Nessler will make his debut in Fayetteville, Ark., as Arkansas hosts TCU on Sept. 9. He’ll call Tennessee at Florida the next week before the schedule moves into TBD territory until the Georgia-Florida game on Oct. 28.

(No offense to Nessler, but it sure would be nice to hear Uncle Verne’s call to a Southwest Conference reunion in Frogs-Hogs.)

Nessler will work alongside analyst Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Allie LaForce. CBS will once again call the Army-Navy Game and the Sun Bowl in addition to its SEC slate.

TCU and Arkansas resumed their series last season for the first time since Arkansas left the SWC after the 1991 season; the Hogs won the game 41-38 in double overtime. TCU’s visit will be its first trip to Fayetteville since 1988. Arkansas leads the all-time series 44-23-2.

A&M AD very publicly puts Kevin Sumlin on hot seat; ‘Coach knows he has to win… win this year’

By John TaylorMay 30, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Most assumed that, entering the 2017 season, Kevin Sumlin would be on one of the hottest coaching seats in the country. Tuesday, the Texas A&M head coach’s boss very publicly took away any doubt.

As the SEC kicked off its spring meetings in Florida Tuesday, A&M athletic director Scott Woodward made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show to address the state of Aggies football.  And, to Woodward’s credit, he didn’t mince many if any words when it came to Sumlin heading into the upcoming season.

“Coach knows he has to win and he has to win this year,” Woodward said, without a hint of gray area involved. “We have to do better than we’ve done in the past.”

During his first five seasons in College Station, Sumlin has guided the Aggies to a 44-21 record overall and a 21-19 mark in SEC play. That’s a bit deceptive, however, as, in the first season in the conference, A&M went 11-2 and finished second in the West behind Johnny Manziel‘s Heisman-winning 2012 season. Since then, the Aggies have been below .500 in league play and haven’t finished higher than fourth in the division.

More damning and/or indicting, Sumlin’s teams have gone a collective 21-1 to start the first half or so of the last four seasons only to stumble to a combined 12-16 finish those years.

So, what would it take for Sumlin to seemingly save his Power Five job?  To paraphrase former United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart: Woodward will know it when he sees it.

“It doesn’t come up to objective data-reading of wins and losses.  That’s not gonna be the way I look at it,” Woodward said. “It’s gonna be a lot of subjectivity brought into it.  How we win, what we do, how we do it, for me to make a decision [on Sumlin’s future].”

While Woodward went on to state that he has “all the confidence that coach is gonna get it done and get it done in a very convincing way,” there’s little doubt that Woodward’s very public message is equally convincing for Sumlin — win, or else.

North Texas inks Seth Littrell to new 5-year contract

By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

Seth Littrell‘s first year at North Texas was good enough for the Mean Green to completely rip up the head coach’s original deal and sign him to a completely new one. With a raise, of course.

According to Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle, Littrell has signed a new 5-year deal that will up his base salary to $900,000. Littrell earned $815,000 in 2016, according to the USA Today salary coaching database. His new contract would place him second in Conference USA in 2016 among publicly available contracts, faintly trailing only Rice’s David Bailiff, who will coach his 11th year on the job this fall.

Littrell also netted a $36,000 bonus just for signing the deal.

He earned the new contract after leading North Texas to a 5-8 mark in his first year on the job, which doesn’t look like much on paper but represented a massive improvement from the 1-11 mark he inherited.

Freshman TE Reese Leitao to remain on scholarship, enroll at Texas

By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Reese Leitao‘s career seemed in serious jeopardy in February, but by September it should begin like nothing ever happened.

Just weeks after signing with Texas, Leitao was arrested at his Tulsa, Okla., high school on a charge of  drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school  — a felony — after he was found with 20 Xanax pills and nearly $1,300 in cash in his possession.

Leitao and his attorneys reached an agreement with Tulsa County prosecutors last week that allowed the player to plead guilty to a misdemeanor that came with no jail time and a 4-year probationary period that wipes the charge from Leitao’s record should he remain out of trouble.

“I’m happy,” Leitao’s attorney told the Austin American-Statesman at the time. “Hopefully the University of Texas is happy.”

Fast forward a week and, yep, they are happy.

Leitao is expected to compete for heavy playing time at a significant position of need in Tom Herman‘s offense. The 4-star prospect caught 34 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns for powerhouse Jenks High School as a senior.

Long-time MTSU assistant David Bibee abruptly resigns

By John TaylorMay 30, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Just a little over two months before the start of the 2017 season, Rick Stockstill has an unexpected opening on his Middle Tennessee State coaching staff.

In a press release, MTSU announced that assistant coach David Bibee has resigned his post effective immediately.  No reason for the abrupt decision was offered up in the release by the football program.

“I have been with David a long time and he is a great friend,” said Stockstill in a statement. “I am very appreciative of his contribution to our program and have nothing but respect for him and his family. We all wish David the very best.”

Bibee had spent the past nine seasons as the Blue Raiders’ safeties coach.  Earlier in the offseason, Bibee switched positions as Stockstill put him charge of MTSU’s linebacking corps.

According to the school, Stockstill will begin a national search for a new linebackers coach immediately.

MTSU will open the 2017 season with a home game Sept. 2 against Vanderbilt.