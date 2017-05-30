Brad Nessler to make SEC on CBS debut with TCU-Arkansas game

It seemed to be forgotten during Verne Lundquist‘s (deserved) year-long farewell tour last season, but CBS had a top-shelf broadcaster in Brad Nessler waiting in the wings.
Lundquist has now exited stage left, and it’s Nessler’s turn to stand in the spotlight.
CBS announced Tuesday its broadcast schedule for the 2017 season…. well, as much as it could. Twelve of the 19 games CBS will broadcast this fall remain unfilled, but we know Nessler will make his debut in Fayetteville, Ark., as Arkansas hosts TCU on Sept. 9. He’ll call Tennessee at Florida the next week before the schedule moves into TBD territory until the Georgia-Florida game on Oct. 28.
(No offense to Nessler, but it sure would be nice to hear Uncle Verne’s call to a Southwest Conference reunion in Frogs-Hogs.)
Nessler will work alongside analyst Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Allie LaForce. CBS will once again call the Army-Navy Game and the Sun Bowl in addition to its SEC slate.
TCU and Arkansas resumed their series last season for the first time since Arkansas left the SWC after the 1991 season; the Hogs won the game 41-38 in double overtime. TCU’s visit will be its first trip to Fayetteville since 1988. Arkansas leads the all-time series 44-23-2.