Ex-Illini football player who claimed abuse settles for $250,000

Simon Cvijanović played a rather sizable role in Tim Beckman losing his job at Illinois. A couple of years later, the former Fighting Illini football player has cashed in for his troubles.

As posted to social media, the former offensive lineman and the university have reached an agreement that resolves “all potential claims arising from Cvijanović’s participation in the Illinois football program.” In exchange for the resolution, Cvijanović will receive a one-time payment of $250,000.

Said payment will “compensate [Cvijanović] for injuries and medical expenses he sustained during his time as a football player at Illinois.”

In a thermonuclear Twitter attack in May of 2015, Cvijanović accused Beckman of, among other things, misuse and abuse of power as well as attacking a former teammate of Cvijanović’s. After initial support from the athletic department hierarchy, Beckman was fired a week before the 2015 season opener.

Not long after it was reported in August of 2016 that Beckman would serve as a volunteer assistant at North Carolina, Beckman stepped down from that volunteer position amidst a public outcry.

At least in any type of official capacity, Beckman has been out of the sport at this level ever since.