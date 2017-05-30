Freshman TE Reese Leitao to remain on scholarship, enroll at Texas

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reese Leitao‘s career seemed in serious jeopardy in February, but by September it should begin like nothing ever happened.

Just weeks after signing with Texas, Leitao was arrested at his Tulsa, Okla., high school on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school — a felony — after he was found with 20 Xanax pills and nearly $1,300 in cash in his possession.

Leitao and his attorneys reached an agreement with Tulsa County prosecutors last week that allowed the player to plead guilty to a misdemeanor that came with no jail time and a 4-year probationary period that wipes the charge from Leitao’s record should he remain out of trouble.

“I’m happy,” Leitao’s attorney told the Austin American-Statesman at the time. “Hopefully the University of Texas is happy.”

Fast forward a week and, yep, they are happy.

Texas has decided to allow TE signee Reese Leitao to be part of the football program. Statement from AD Mike Perrin below: pic.twitter.com/1Tdnk5tLiy — HornSports.com (@HornSports) May 30, 2017

Leitao is expected to compete for heavy playing time at a significant position of need in Tom Herman‘s offense. The 4-star prospect caught 34 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns for powerhouse Jenks High School as a senior.