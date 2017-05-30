Long-time MTSU assistant David Bibee abruptly resigns

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Just a little over two months before the start of the 2017 season, Rick Stockstill has an unexpected opening on his Middle Tennessee State coaching staff.

In a press release, MTSU announced that assistant coach David Bibee has resigned his post effective immediately. No reason for the abrupt decision was offered up in the release by the football program.

“I have been with David a long time and he is a great friend,” said Stockstill in a statement. “I am very appreciative of his contribution to our program and have nothing but respect for him and his family. We all wish David the very best.”

Bibee had spent the past nine seasons as the Blue Raiders’ safeties coach. Earlier in the offseason, Bibee switched positions as Stockstill put him charge of MTSU’s linebacking corps.

According to the school, Stockstill will begin a national search for a new linebackers coach immediately.

MTSU will open the 2017 season with a home game Sept. 2 against Vanderbilt.