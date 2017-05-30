Long-time MTSU assistant David Bibee abruptly resigns

Just a little over two months before the start of the 2017 season, Rick Stockstill has an unexpected opening on his Middle Tennessee State coaching staff.
In a press release, MTSU announced that assistant coach David Bibee has resigned his post effective immediately. No reason for the abrupt decision was offered up in the release by the football program.
“I have been with David a long time and he is a great friend,” said Stockstill in a statement. “I am very appreciative of his contribution to our program and have nothing but respect for him and his family. We all wish David the very best.”
Bibee had spent the past nine seasons as the Blue Raiders’ safeties coach. Earlier in the offseason, Bibee switched positions as Stockstill put him charge of MTSU’s linebacking corps.
According to the school, Stockstill will begin a national search for a new linebackers coach immediately.
MTSU will open the 2017 season with a home game Sept. 2 against Vanderbilt.
Reese Leitao‘s career seemed in serious jeopardy in February, but by September it should begin like nothing ever happened.
Just weeks after signing with Texas, Leitao was arrested at his Tulsa, Okla., high school on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school — a felony — after he was found with 20 Xanax pills and nearly $1,300 in cash in his possession.
Leitao and his attorneys reached an agreement with Tulsa County prosecutors last week that allowed the player to plead guilty to a misdemeanor that came with no jail time and a 4-year probationary period that wipes the charge from Leitao’s record should he remain out of trouble.
“I’m happy,” Leitao’s attorney told the Austin American-Statesman at the time. “Hopefully the University of Texas is happy.”
Fast forward a week and, yep, they are happy.
Leitao is expected to compete for heavy playing time at a significant position of need in Tom Herman‘s offense. The 4-star prospect caught 34 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns for powerhouse Jenks High School as a senior.
There’s been at least some semblance of closure on at least one front in the ongoing sexual assault controversy in East Lansing.
A Michigan State spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.com that MSU will “part ways” with Curtis Blackwell at some point this week. Blackwell, whose official title with the football program is director of college advancement and performance, was suspended with pay February 9, the same day three unidentified Spartan football players were suspended in connection to a sexual assault allegations.
While Blackwell was a part of the police investigations into the allegations, he not accused of participating in the alleged sexual assault but rather a non-sexual crime after the fact.
At least publicly, the football program has yet to give any type of specifics as to the reason for Blackwell’s suspension or the decision to part ways.
“Coach [Mark] Dantonio has decided not to renew Blackwell’s contract, which expires May 31,” the spokesperson told the website.
While under suspension, Blackwell received a pair of one-month contract extensions as the football program and university worked its way through the process.
With the ongoing game of “Where Will Malik Zaire Land?” lingering into its sixth month, there’s yet another sign pointing to an SEC school being the beneficiaries of the quarterback’s services. Maybe.
In the months since Zaire was given an unconditional release from his Notre Dame scholarship last November, and after North Carolina and Baylor and Wisconsin were bandied about, Florida and Texas have seemingly emerged as the favorites to land the graduate transfer. Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com further confirmed that Zaire is leaning toward the Gators, albeit with one big proviso.
And therein lies the rub.
Because of an SEC rule put in place a couple of years ago, UF is currently unable to add a graduate transfer like Zaire because two previous graduate transfers (former Georgia Tech linebacker Anthony Harrell and former Fordham offensive lineman Mason Halter) failed to meet the academic requirements after transferring into the football program. Because of those twin academic failures, UF is not permitted to add a grad transfer until after the 2018 season.
The SEC’s annual spring meetings are in Destin, Fla., this week, and one of the items on the conference’s agenda is looking into the possibility of amending the grad transfer rule. It has previously been reported that Zaire had pushed back his decision until after the SEC spring meetings, a clear indication that the one-time Fighting Irish starter is giving serious consideration to finishing out his collegiate playing career with the Gators.
Now, along with the rest of the college football world, Zaire will await the SEC’s direction to determine whether or not The Swamp is a part of his future.
Simon Cvijanović played a rather sizable role in Tim Beckman losing his job at Illinois. A couple of years later, the former Fighting Illini football player has cashed in for his troubles.
As posted to social media, the former offensive lineman and the university have reached an agreement that resolves “all potential claims arising from Cvijanović’s participation in the Illinois football program.” In exchange for the resolution, Cvijanović will receive a one-time payment of $250,000.
Said payment will “compensate [Cvijanović] for injuries and medical expenses he sustained during his time as a football player at Illinois.”
In a thermonuclear Twitter attack in May of 2015, Cvijanović accused Beckman of, among other things, misuse and abuse of power as well as attacking a former teammate of Cvijanović’s. After initial support from the athletic department hierarchy, Beckman was fired a week before the 2015 season opener.
Not long after it was reported in August of 2016 that Beckman would serve as a volunteer assistant at North Carolina, Beckman stepped down from that volunteer position amidst a public outcry.
At least in any type of official capacity, Beckman has been out of the sport at this level ever since.