Michigan State severing ties with suspended football staffer

There’s been at least some semblance of closure on at least one front in the ongoing sexual assault controversy in East Lansing.

A Michigan State spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.com that MSU will “part ways” with Curtis Blackwell at some point this week. Blackwell, whose official title with the football program is director of college advancement and performance, was suspended with pay February 9, the same day three unidentified Spartan football players were suspended in connection to a sexual assault allegations.

While Blackwell was a part of the police investigations into the allegations, he not accused of participating in the alleged sexual assault but rather a non-sexual crime after the fact.

At least publicly, the football program has yet to give any type of specifics as to the reason for Blackwell’s suspension or the decision to part ways.

“Coach [Mark] Dantonio has decided not to renew Blackwell’s contract, which expires May 31,” the spokesperson told the website.

While under suspension, Blackwell received a pair of one-month contract extensions as the football program and university worked its way through the process.