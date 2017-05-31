Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Big Ten strikes out with Ohio State-Penn State start time on FOX thanks to World Series

By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

Today was a busy day for those who like to nibble on college football scheduling news. Kickoff times for a number of games were confirmed today with announcements flying out of the offices of ESPN, FOX, the ACC, Big 12 and more. As for the Big Ten? What could be the game of the year will serve as a lead-in to the World Series on FOX.

Ohio State’s home game on October 28 against defending Big Ten champion Penn State will be played before a national television audience on FOX, but the game will be slotted in the middle of the afternoon with a 3:30 pm kick. That has to be a bit of a disappointment for the Big Ten if the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions manage to live up to expectations for the 2017 season. The World Series is scheduled to begin on October 24, a Tuesday. Game Four of the World Series would be slated for October 28.

Ohio State is expected to be a playoff contender this season and could have a win against Big 12 favorite (and another playoff contender) Oklahoma in the books. Penn State will certainly be in the conversation in the early going, and the case for the Nittany Lions will build momentum if Penn State gets off to a good start by picking up revenge against Pittsburgh and Michigan before getting to the Buckeyes. It is very reasonable to think the showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will establish the top contender for the Big Ten championship (not just the East Division) who could carry the weight of the conference in the College Football Playoff picture moving into November. Throw in the storyline following the two teams after last season — Penn State upset Ohio State and wiggled their way to a Big Ten title but were left out of the playoff while Ohio State was invited — and you have the possible makings of a game that is tailor-made for primetime.

Instead, the game will go head-to-head with Notre Dame vs. NC State on NBC, Florida vs. Georgia on CBS and whatever games end up airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, among other options. It may just be a minor scheduling consequence of the Big Ten’s agreement with FOX, but for one season the new partnership looks like it could swing and miss on one of the top games in the conference because FOX has to work around the World Series schedule.

That can’t sit well with Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, especially if Ohio State and Penn State are top 10, or top 5 teams by late October. Then again, Delany sits on a pile of money, so he may actually be OK. But the missed opportunity for a spotlight game in primetime for what could be a pair of playoff contenders is a tough blow for both Ohio State and Penn State.

Old Dominion head coach suspends his son, an ODU linebacker

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

There are pros and cons to playing football for your old man. Maybe you get a reserved spot on the roster no matter what, but if you mess up, you will never hear the end of it.

Old Dominion linebacker Derek Wilder was suspended (grounded?) by his father Bobby Wilder, head coach of the Old Dominion Monarchs. The father suspended his son and Aquante Thornton following felony charges for eluding police and misdemeanors for reckless driving earlier this month. Derek Wilder has been suspended indefinitely. The suspension follows the typical protocol for players breaking team rules, but we can only imagine there was an extra stern lecture within the family.

The two players were riding motorcycles on the highway on May 18 when officers began their pursuit. Thornton had stopped for the police, but Wilder continued driving away for a bit. He ended up in a small accident that threw him from his bike, resulting in minor injuries treated at a nearby hospital, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Police also charged Wilder for not having registration for the motorcycle.

Thornton was charged for not securing his license plate to his motorcycle. He will not suffer the same fate within the program as Wilder.

After a 10-win season in 2016, Old Dominion gave Bobby Wilder a contract extension through 2021.

Alabama is just looking out for itself in not scheduling in-state opponents

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Alabama has not played an in-state opponent not named Auburn since 1944, and it appears that is a trend unlikely to change course. At SEC spring meetings, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said he did not see the Crimson Tide looking to schedule any in-state opponents for future non-conference games at any point in the future.

The last team from the state of Alabama to play the Crimson Tide in a non-conference game was Samford, and that was before the school was known as Samford. Despite a number of options within the state boundaries that would love a chance to accept a big paycheck play Alabama such as UAB, Troy, South Alabama, and additional FCS schools like Alabama A&M and Jacksonville State, Alabama instead chooses to fill any scheduling vacancies with smaller schools outside of the state but within the southeastern region after booking multi-million dollar games against power conference opponents on a neutral field.

The main criticism Alabama receives for their supposed scheduling policy is they miss out on an opportunity to help keep money in the state to help out other schools in the state. It is a fair criticism to point out, but one that is easily refuted by the idea that it is not Alabama’s mission to help keep other programs afloat. Alabama scheduling a game against another school in the state would barely chip at the Alabama pedigree, so there is minimal risk involved in playing these games. So why would Alabama choose note to sign these schools?

It could be that Alabama is showing mercy in most respects. Sure, the paydays from Alabama would be nice, but those schools can likely get those paychecks from a number of other places, and they would avoid getting demolished by the Crimson Tide in the process. But that would suggest Alabama is looking out for the best interests for Alabama. But maybe there is another explanation.

As I suggested in the Bump and Run bumpcast today, there could be a reason why Alabama would choose not to schedule programs like UAB or South Alabama and so on for future non-conference matchups. Why pick on the cupcakes in your own state when you can flex some muscle throughout the SEC’s footprint against other opponents from Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and so on? Alabama is in a position where it doesn’t need much help in recruiting, but there could be something to be gained by playing out of state opponents and thrashing them throughout the SEC’s (and ACC’s) stomping grounds. It puts more good press for Alabama in more headlines in all of those states, instead of just the ones in Alabama already buzzing about the Tide.

Sure, it would be nice of Alabama to throw a bone to an in-state opponent a little more often than once every 75 years and counting, but Alabama is out to do what is best for Alabama. Playing out of state cupcakes serves more of a purpose for Alabama’s main objective.

Texas A&M welcomes back former QB Conner McQueen as offensive analyst

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is bringing back a former Aggie quarterback to help out with the offense, but this former Aggie will be helping off the field instead of on. Conner McQueen announced, via Twitter, he has joined the Texas A&M football staff as an offensive analyst.

McQueen was welcomed to the Texas A&M football program as a quarterback by Sumlin in 2012. He retained a spot deep on the depth chart during his years as a player in College Station, but his attitude and approach to the game and the program did not go unnoticed by Sumlin. This is evident by adding McQueen to the staff as an offensive analyst. McQueen will help in breaking down film and develop offensive strategies to help the Aggies offense in his new role.

Lee Corso inks extension to remain part of ESPN’s College GameDay show

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 31, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

The most beloved member of ESPN’ wildly popular traveling college football roadshow has decided to stay around a while longer.

In a press release, and in the midst of deep personnel cuts, the Worldwide Leader announced that Lee Corso has signed a new contract that will keep him on the set of College GameDay the next four years.  If the headgear-donning Corso sees out this new deal, he’ll be 85 years old.

“I reflect on my 30 years at ESPN and continue to count my blessings each time I walk on the College GameDay set,” said Corso. “The fans keep me energized, and being surrounded by such a talented and dynamic GameDay crew is the best medicine for this old coach.”

Corso first joined the show in 1987 as a contributor.  He became an analyst two years later, and is the only remaining original College GameDay on-air personality.

The remaining cast returns for the 2017 season as well, with Rece Davis serving as the host alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack.  Earlier this week, ESPN announced it had signed Howard to a contract extension as well.

“Lee Corso is College GameDay!” Herbstreit said in a statement. “We are so fortunate that Lee continues to enjoy good health – and as long as he is feeling good – rest assured he will ALWAYS have a seat on the GameDay set!”

We, the audience, are also fortunate, whether it’s Corso spiking fish…

… or inadvertently letting the f-bomb fly…

… or donning a giant mascot head and pulling the trigger on firearms of multiple calibers…