Kirby Smart ‘actively recruiting’ Brice Ramsey to stay at Georgia

Back in March, Kirby Smart announced that Brice Ramsey would be transferring from Georgia. Two months later, the quarterback still doesn’t have a new football home — and won’t, if his erstwhile head coach has anything to say about it.

On the first day of the SEC spring meetings Tuesday, Smart addressed the gathered media throng and touched on several issues. One of the most interesting is the fact that, in the coach’s words, he’s “actively been recruiting” Ramsey in an attempt to get him to remain in Athens.

“I’ve actively been recruiting Brice, trying to recruit Brice,” Smart said according to the Athens Banner-Herald. “As it stands right now, he’s still looking around but we should have some more clarity on that in the next couple of weeks.”

Ramsey’s name hasn’t been attached to any school in particular, although some thought that Colorado State, whose head coach, Mike Bobo, helped recruit the signal-caller to Athens, would be a likely fit.

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions. The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

If Ramsey’s departure ultimately comes to fruition, UGA would have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. Should Ramsey return, he would likely battle Fromm for the backup job.