Minor league baseball player joins Boise State football as walk-on

Two months ago, Joe Martarano left the Boise State football program to play baseball in one the Chicago Cubs’ minor league organizations. Fast-forward to the latter portion of the month of May, and the Broncos have gotten even with the stick-and-ball sport.

By way of the Idaho Statesman, Bryan Harsin confirmed that Mason Smith has been added to his Broncos roster. While Smith comes in as a walk-on, it’s unclear at this point in time what position he’ll play or even what side of the ball he’ll be on.

The past four years, Smith, who went to high school in the area and played linebacker during his time in the sport, played minor league baseball, barely hitting .200 in 167 career games.

“His name has been brought up before, obviously knew about him, was coming to school here and decided he wants to play football,” the head coach said according to the Statesman.

“Here’s a guy who has an athlete who … still wants to compete and wants to compete in football. He looks great, like he’s ready to go. Don’t know if he’s football-ready at all, that’s going to take time, but here’s an opportunity. He’s going to be going to school here, being around him, he’s got the type of character you’re looking for.”