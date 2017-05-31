Minor league baseball player joins Boise State football as walk-on

Two months ago, Joe Martarano left the Boise State football program to play baseball in one the Chicago Cubs’ minor league organizations. Fast-forward to the latter portion of the month of May, and the Broncos have gotten even with the stick-and-ball sport.
By way of the Idaho Statesman, Bryan Harsin confirmed that Mason Smith has been added to his Broncos roster. While Smith comes in as a walk-on, it’s unclear at this point in time what position he’ll play or even what side of the ball he’ll be on.
The past four years, Smith, who went to high school in the area and played linebacker during his time in the sport, played minor league baseball, barely hitting .200 in 167 career games.
“His name has been brought up before, obviously knew about him, was coming to school here and decided he wants to play football,” the head coach said according to the Statesman.
“Here’s a guy who has an athlete who … still wants to compete and wants to compete in football. He looks great, like he’s ready to go. Don’t know if he’s football-ready at all, that’s going to take time, but here’s an opportunity. He’s going to be going to school here, being around him, he’s got the type of character you’re looking for.”
Texas A&M welcomes back former QB Conner McQueen as offensive analyst
Texas A&M head coach KevinSumlin is bringing back a former Aggie quarterback to help out with the offense, but this former Aggie will be helping off the field instead of on. Conner McQueen announced, via Twitter, he has joined the Texas A&M football staff as an offensive analyst.
Beyond excited to be joining the Texas A&M Football staff as an Offensive Analyst! Wouldn't feel right starting off my career anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/o7bKtRviZq
McQueen was welcomed to the Texas A&M football program as a quarterback by Sumlin in 2012. He retained a spot deep on the depth chart during his years as a player in College Station, but his attitude and approach to the game and the program did not go unnoticed by Sumlin. This is evident by adding McQueen to the staff as an offensive analyst. McQueen will help in breaking down film and develop offensive strategies to help the Aggies offense in his new role.
The most beloved member of ESPN’ wildly popular traveling college football roadshow has decided to stay around a while longer.
In a press release, and in the midst of deep personnel cuts, the Worldwide Leader announced that Lee Corso has signed a new contract that will keep him on the set of College GameDay the next four years. If the headgear-donning Corso sees out this new deal, he’ll be 85 years old.
“I reflect on my 30 years at ESPN and continue to count my blessings each time I walk on the College GameDay set,” said Corso. “The fans keep me energized, and being surrounded by such a talented and dynamic GameDay crew is the best medicine for this old coach.”
Corso first joined the show in 1987 as a contributor. He became an analyst two years later, and is the only remaining original College GameDay on-air personality.
The remaining cast returns for the 2017 season as well, with Rece Davis serving as the host alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Earlier this week, ESPN announced it had signed Howard to a contract extension as well.
“Lee Corso is College GameDay!” Herbstreit said in a statement. “We are so fortunate that Lee continues to enjoy good health – and as long as he is feeling good – rest assured he will ALWAYS have a seat on the GameDay set!”
That perpetual dark cloud hanging over the Baylor football program doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of dissipating at any point in the near future.
A knee injury kept Tanner Thrift from participating in the Bears’ spring game earlier this offseason. According to SicEm365.com — and a university official by way of the Waco Tribune — the offensive lineman has since decided to retire from the sport of football because of injury.
BU has yet to confirm the reports of Thrift’s retirement.
The past three seasons, Thrift has played in 31 games for the Bears. He started three of those contests at the guard position.
Exiting the spring, Thrift was listed as the starting center on first-year head coach Matt Rhule‘s depth chart. The younger brother of former BU starting quarterback Seth Russell, Daniel Russell, was listed as Thrift’s backup.
Starting Arizona State corner decides to transfer to FCS program
This is something you don’t see very often, a starter (seemingly) willingly dropping down a rung on the college football ladder.
On his Twitter account Tuesday, Kareem Orr announced that he will be transferring from Arizona State. Not only that, but the defensive back revealed his next college football destination — Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Orr, who played his high school football in the Tennessee city, wrote that “issues that have occurred over the past weeks” led to his decision to leave the Sun Devils.
As the Mocs play at the FCS level, Orr will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
A three-star 2015 recruit, Orr was a consensus Freshman All-American after intercepting a school record for freshman six passes. Not only was that pick total tops amongst all freshmen nationally, it was seventh in the country.
He added one interception as a starting cornerback last season.