Reports: Baylor’s starting center retires from football

May 31, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

That perpetual dark cloud hanging over the Baylor football program doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of dissipating at any point in the near future.

A knee injury kept Tanner Thrift from participating in the Bears’ spring game earlier this offseason.  According to SicEm365.com — and a university official by way of the Waco Tribune — the offensive lineman has since decided to retire from the sport of football because of injury.

BU has yet to confirm the reports of Thrift’s retirement.

The past three seasons, Thrift has played in 31 games for the Bears.  He started three of those contests at the guard position.

Exiting the spring, Thrift was listed as the starting center on first-year head coach Matt Rhule‘s depth chart.  The younger brother of former BU starting quarterback Seth Russell, Daniel Russell, was listed as Thrift’s backup.

Starting Arizona State corner decides to transfer to FCS program

May 31, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

This is something you don’t see very often, a starter (seemingly) willingly dropping down a rung on the college football ladder.

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Kareem Orr announced that he will be transferring from Arizona State.  Not only that, but the defensive back revealed his next college football destination — Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Orr, who played his high school football in the Tennessee city, wrote that “issues that have occurred over the past weeks” led to his decision to leave the Sun Devils.

As the Mocs play at the FCS level, Orr will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

A three-star 2015 recruit, Orr was a consensus Freshman All-American after intercepting a school record for freshman six passes. Not only was that pick total tops amongst all freshmen nationally, it was seventh in the country.

He added one interception as a starting cornerback last season.

Kirby Smart ‘actively recruiting’ Brice Ramsey to stay at Georgia

May 31, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Back in March, Kirby Smart announced that Brice Ramsey would be transferring from Georgia. Two months later, the quarterback still doesn’t have a new football home — and won’t, if his erstwhile head coach has anything to say about it.

On the first day of the SEC spring meetings Tuesday, Smart addressed the gathered media throng and touched on several issues. One of the most interesting is the fact that, in the coach’s words, he’s “actively been recruiting” Ramsey in an attempt to get him to remain in Athens.

“I’ve actively been recruiting Brice, trying to recruit Brice,” Smart said according to the Athens Banner-Herald. “As it stands right now, he’s still looking around but we should have some more clarity on that in the next couple of weeks.”

Ramsey’s name hasn’t been attached to any school in particular, although some thought that Colorado State, whose head coach, Mike Bobo, helped recruit the signal-caller to Athens, would be a likely fit.

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions. The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

If Ramsey’s departure ultimately comes to fruition, UGA would have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. Should Ramsey return, he would likely battle Fromm for the backup job.

Rutgers adds another graduate transfer from B1G school

May 31, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT

Yeah, it’s just a kicker but it still counts, right? Sort of?

Regardless, nj.com, citing an unnamed source, is reporting that Andrew Harte has committed to Rutgers and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Scarlet Knights.  Harte offered some confirmation on his Twitter account as his profile has been edited to mention Rutgers football.

Because the placekicker was a walk-on at Minnesota and will be the same at RU, Harte won’t have a penalty year for transferring within the conference.  He’s also coming to Piscataway as a graduate, which would’ve given him immediate eligibility at another FBS program outside of the conference.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2013, Harte played in four games the next two seasons. In that limited action, he attempted one extra point and three onside kicks.  Last season, he didn’t appear in any games.

Jerry Kill was Harte’s head coach for the first three years of his time with the Gopher and is now the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator.

David Bonagura, RU’s main kicker last season, hit on 20-of-22 point-after attempts and 10 of 14 field-goal tries. His long was just 41 yards, however, and he connected on just one of his four attempts from beyond 40 yards.

Another pair of walk-ons, Justin Davidovicz and Gavin Haggerty, will be a part of the Scarlet Knights’ kicking fray this summer.

In February of this year, Ross Taylor-Douglas confirmed that he would be transferring to RU from Michigan. The running back-turned-defensive back comes in as a graduate transfer as well.

A&M AD very publicly puts Kevin Sumlin on hot seat; ‘Coach knows he has to win… win this year’

3 Comments
May 30, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Most assumed that, entering the 2017 season, Kevin Sumlin would be on one of the hottest coaching seats in the country. Tuesday, the Texas A&M head coach’s boss very publicly took away any doubt.

As the SEC kicked off its spring meetings in Florida Tuesday, A&M athletic director Scott Woodward made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show to address the state of Aggies football.  And, to Woodward’s credit, he didn’t mince many if any words when it came to Sumlin heading into the upcoming season.

“Coach knows he has to win and he has to win this year,” Woodward said, without a hint of gray area involved. “We have to do better than we’ve done in the past.”

During his first five seasons in College Station, Sumlin has guided the Aggies to a 44-21 record overall and a 21-19 mark in SEC play. That’s a bit deceptive, however, as, in the first season in the conference, A&M went 11-2 and finished second in the West behind Johnny Manziel‘s Heisman-winning 2012 season. Since then, the Aggies have been below .500 in league play and haven’t finished higher than fourth in the division.

More damning and/or indicting, Sumlin’s teams have gone a collective 21-1 to start the first half or so of the last four seasons only to stumble to a combined 12-16 finish those years.

So, what would it take for Sumlin to seemingly save his Power Five job?  To paraphrase former United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart: Woodward will know it when he sees it.

“It doesn’t come up to objective data-reading of wins and losses.  That’s not gonna be the way I look at it,” Woodward said. “It’s gonna be a lot of subjectivity brought into it.  How we win, what we do, how we do it, for me to make a decision [on Sumlin’s future].”

While Woodward went on to state that he has “all the confidence that coach is gonna get it done and get it done in a very convincing way,” there’s little doubt that Woodward’s very public message is equally convincing for Sumlin — win, or else.