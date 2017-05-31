Reports: Baylor’s starting center retires from football

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

That perpetual dark cloud hanging over the Baylor football program doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of dissipating at any point in the near future.

A knee injury kept Tanner Thrift from participating in the Bears’ spring game earlier this offseason. According to SicEm365.com — and a university official by way of the Waco Tribune — the offensive lineman has since decided to retire from the sport of football because of injury.

BU has yet to confirm the reports of Thrift’s retirement.

The past three seasons, Thrift has played in 31 games for the Bears. He started three of those contests at the guard position.

Exiting the spring, Thrift was listed as the starting center on first-year head coach Matt Rhule‘s depth chart. The younger brother of former BU starting quarterback Seth Russell, Daniel Russell, was listed as Thrift’s backup.