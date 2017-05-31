Rutgers adds another graduate transfer from B1G school

Yeah, it’s just a kicker but it still counts, right? Sort of?

Regardless, nj.com, citing an unnamed source, is reporting that Andrew Harte has committed to Rutgers and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Scarlet Knights. Harte offered some confirmation on his Twitter account as his profile has been edited to mention Rutgers football.

Because the placekicker was a walk-on at Minnesota and will be the same at RU, Harte won’t have a penalty year for transferring within the conference. He’s also coming to Piscataway as a graduate, which would’ve given him immediate eligibility at another FBS program outside of the conference.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2013, Harte played in four games the next two seasons. In that limited action, he attempted one extra point and three onside kicks. Last season, he didn’t appear in any games.

Jerry Kill was Harte’s head coach for the first three years of his time with the Gopher and is now the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator.

David Bonagura, RU’s main kicker last season, hit on 20-of-22 point-after attempts and 10 of 14 field-goal tries. His long was just 41 yards, however, and he connected on just one of his four attempts from beyond 40 yards.

Another pair of walk-ons, Justin Davidovicz and Gavin Haggerty, will be a part of the Scarlet Knights’ kicking fray this summer.

In February of this year, Ross Taylor-Douglas confirmed that he would be transferring to RU from Michigan. The running back-turned-defensive back comes in as a graduate transfer as well.