Starting Arizona State corner decides to transfer to FCS program

This is something you don’t see very often, a starter (seemingly) willingly dropping down a rung on the college football ladder.

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Kareem Orr announced that he will be transferring from Arizona State. Not only that, but the defensive back revealed his next college football destination — Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Orr, who played his high school football in the Tennessee city, wrote that “issues that have occurred over the past weeks” led to his decision to leave the Sun Devils.

As the Mocs play at the FCS level, Orr will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

A three-star 2015 recruit, Orr was a consensus Freshman All-American after intercepting a school record for freshman six passes. Not only was that pick total tops amongst all freshmen nationally, it was seventh in the country.

He added one interception as a starting cornerback last season.