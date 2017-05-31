Texas A&M welcomes back former QB Conner McQueen as offensive analyst

The most beloved member of ESPN’ wildly popular traveling college football roadshow has decided to stay around a while longer.

In a press release, and in the midst of deep personnel cuts, the Worldwide Leader announced that Lee Corso has signed a new contract that will keep him on the set of College GameDay the next four years. If the headgear-donning Corso sees out this new deal, he’ll be 85 years old.

“I reflect on my 30 years at ESPN and continue to count my blessings each time I walk on the College GameDay set,” said Corso. “The fans keep me energized, and being surrounded by such a talented and dynamic GameDay crew is the best medicine for this old coach.”

Corso first joined the show in 1987 as a contributor. He became an analyst two years later, and is the only remaining original College GameDay on-air personality.

The remaining cast returns for the 2017 season as well, with Rece Davis serving as the host alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Earlier this week, ESPN announced it had signed Howard to a contract extension as well.

“Lee Corso is College GameDay!” Herbstreit said in a statement. “We are so fortunate that Lee continues to enjoy good health – and as long as he is feeling good – rest assured he will ALWAYS have a seat on the GameDay set!”

We, the audience, are also fortunate, whether it’s Corso spiking fish…

… or inadvertently letting the f-bomb fly…

… or donning a giant mascot head and pulling the trigger on firearms of multiple calibers…