Auburn AD banging the drum for a Tigers move to SEC East, Mizzou shift to West

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Tuesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey laid talk of a potential Auburn move from the SEC West to the East at the feet of the media. A day later, that university’s athletic director picked up the talk and ran with it. Hard.

After months of chatter on the subject, Jay Jacobs met the issue head-on at the conference’s spring meetings Wednesday, with the AU AD banging the drum very loudly for his football team to move from the West to the East and Missouri taking their place in the division.

While it makes sense football-wise for most involved, Jacobs cited the demographics of the student population at large as one of the reasons he will push for a divisional adjustment.

“It makes more sense for Auburn from the standpoint of the demographics of our students, not our student-athletes,” the athletics boss said according to 247Sports.com‘s Brandon Marcello. “Six or eight years ago, I looked at all the demographics. Most of all our students come from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, a few from Mississippi, very few from Louisiana.

“Since we went to the national championship twice we’ve got more geographical students from all over the place but still the majority of our students come from the southeast.”

The Opelika-Auburn News lays out the geographical argument, as it in reality relates to athletics budgets that are impacted by more than football specifically, very succinctly:

If you look at SEC universities laid out on a map, Auburn is closer to SEC East schools Georgia, Florida South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt than it is to SEC West schools such as Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M.

Missouri is closer to all three of those schools than it is to the ones located in the Eastern Time Zone.

Jacobs is expected to broach the West-to-East subject with Sankey this week as the conference’s ADs talk shop with the commissioner, although it won’t be on the official agenda.

As for the the Iron Bowl as well as the annual matchup with the team Between The Hedges as part of any potential move? “[T]he bottom line is … we’re going to keep playing Georgia and we’re going to keep playing Alabama,” Jacobs said.

Moving to a nine-game conference schedule — and this is without even discussing eliminating divisions entirely as well — would easily facilitate an Auburn move to the East as well as limit, if not completely erase, the concerns over losing long-time rivalries across the league. Of course, we all know adding another league game will likely gain very little if any traction, at least not for the foreseeable future.

After all, you gotta continue to have those cupcakes as part of your Deep South college football diet.

Four-star 2016 DB Saivion Smith tweets decision to transfer from LSU

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

One of the most highly-rated members of LSU’s 2016 recruiting class has decided to take his leave of Baton Rouge.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Saivion Smith announced that “[m]y parents and I have decided it’s in my best interest for my growth as a student athlete and young adult that I transfer from LSU.” What led to the decision is unclear, although the defensive back mainly ran with the second-team defense this past spring.

“I will always be a Tiger at heart,” the tweet added.

A four-star signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games.  He was credited with four tackles.

Stephen Davis will reportedly transfer from Auburn to South Carolina

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017, 7:11 AM EDT

Stephen Davis may be leaving his father’s alma mater, but he’s not leaving the SEC.  Apparently.

In late February, Davis was one of four Auburn football players who decided to leave the Tigers program. Three months later, Davis’ father, former AU and Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis Sr., confirmed to The State that his son will continue his collegiate playing career at South Carolina.

The newspaper writes that “[c]urrent USC head coach Will Muschamp and assistant Tavaris Robinson recruited Davis when they were at Auburn.”

While AU blocked Davis from transferring to any SEC school — and Clemson — he’ll be a walk-on at USC, which will allow him to join the team and practice with the Gamecocks this fall. The running back/defensive back will still have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.

Old Dominion head coach suspends his son, an ODU linebacker

By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

There are pros and cons to playing football for your old man. Maybe you get a reserved spot on the roster no matter what, but if you mess up, you will never hear the end of it.

Old Dominion linebacker Derek Wilder was suspended (grounded?) by his father Bobby Wilder, head coach of the Old Dominion Monarchs. The father suspended his son and Aquante Thornton following felony charges for eluding police and misdemeanors for reckless driving earlier this month. Derek Wilder has been suspended indefinitely. The suspension follows the typical protocol for players breaking team rules, but we can only imagine there was an extra stern lecture within the family.

The two players were riding motorcycles on the highway on May 18 when officers began their pursuit. Thornton had stopped for the police, but Wilder continued driving away for a bit. He ended up in a small accident that threw him from his bike, resulting in minor injuries treated at a nearby hospital, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Police also charged Wilder for not having registration for the motorcycle.

Thornton was charged for not securing his license plate to his motorcycle. He will not suffer the same fate within the program as Wilder.

After a 10-win season in 2016, Old Dominion gave Bobby Wilder a contract extension through 2021.

Big Ten strikes out with Ohio State-Penn State start time on FOX thanks to World Series

By Kevin McGuireMay 31, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

Today was a busy day for those who like to nibble on college football scheduling news. Kickoff times for a number of games were confirmed today with announcements flying out of the offices of ESPN, FOX, the ACC, Big 12 and more. As for the Big Ten? What could be the game of the year will serve as a lead-in to the World Series on FOX.

Ohio State’s home game on October 28 against defending Big Ten champion Penn State will be played before a national television audience on FOX, but the game will be slotted in the middle of the afternoon with a 3:30 pm kick. That has to be a bit of a disappointment for the Big Ten if the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions manage to live up to expectations for the 2017 season. The World Series is scheduled to begin on October 24, a Tuesday. Game Four of the World Series would be slated for October 28.

Ohio State is expected to be a playoff contender this season and could have a win against Big 12 favorite (and another playoff contender) Oklahoma in the books. Penn State will certainly be in the conversation in the early going, and the case for the Nittany Lions will build momentum if Penn State gets off to a good start by picking up revenge against Pittsburgh and Michigan before getting to the Buckeyes. It is very reasonable to think the showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will establish the top contender for the Big Ten championship (not just the East Division) who could carry the weight of the conference in the College Football Playoff picture moving into November. Throw in the storyline following the two teams after last season — Penn State upset Ohio State and wiggled their way to a Big Ten title but were left out of the playoff while Ohio State was invited — and you have the possible makings of a game that is tailor-made for primetime.

Instead, the game will go head-to-head with Notre Dame vs. NC State on NBC, Florida vs. Georgia on CBS and whatever games end up airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, among other options. It may just be a minor scheduling consequence of the Big Ten’s agreement with FOX, but for one season the new partnership looks like it could swing and miss on one of the top games in the conference because FOX has to work around the World Series schedule.

That can’t sit well with Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, especially if Ohio State and Penn State are top 10, or top 5 teams by late October. Then again, Delany sits on a pile of money, so he may actually be OK. But the missed opportunity for a spotlight game in primetime for what could be a pair of playoff contenders is a tough blow for both Ohio State and Penn State.