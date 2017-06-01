Bill Snyder confirms, defends decision to limit transferring WR’s options

Corey Sutton wants to transfer from Kansas State, but he says his head coach Bill Snyder is making that significantly more difficult for him.

Snyder’s response? “Yeah, pretty much.”

Snyder appeared on WHB-AM radio in Kansas City (via Yahoo) to defend his move to limit Sutton’s transfer by stating, essentially, that he doesn’t believe in transferring.

“It’s my commitment that once we have signed the youngster, that we’re committed to him as long as he behaves himself. I accept a youngster that comes into our program as making a similar commitment with a handshake and obviously a signed piece of paper. I’ve always said a youngster is free to leave, but I’m not going to release the youngster.

“It doesn’t mean he can’t go someplace else and play, he can certainly do that. He wouldn’t be on athletic scholarship for a year’s period of time, but could still go and play and then go on scholarship after that. That’s a choice they have to make. I’ve told the young man, and have told him all along, we’d love for him to stay in the program. Anyways, at the end of the day, that’s always been my policy, as I said. There’s a lot of things being said out there, some of them that I’m not even aware of.”

It’s a bit hypocritical — okay, it’s more than a bit hypocritical — that Snyder limits players from transferring while freely hiring coaches who are under contract elsewhere.

But, still, Snyder has the power to limit Sutton’s transfer and he’s standing behind his decision to do just that.