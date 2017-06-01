Getty Images

Former four-star LB Josh Barajas transfers from Notre Dame to FCS

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017

One of the most highly-touted members of Notre Dame’s 2015 recruiting class will continue his collegiate playing career at a slightly lower level of football.

Illinois State announced Wednesday that Josh Barajas has been added to the Redbirds roster as a transfer.  According to the school, Barajas is already on campus “and will join the rest of his new teammates when the Redbirds officially begin fall practice in late July.”

Because ISU plays at the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Including this season, Barajas will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We knew a lot about Josh coming out of high school, having played at Andrean High School with Tylor Petkovich,” head coach Brock Spack said in a statement. “He was a very good player coming out of high school and landed at Notre Dame, but felt he needed a new start.

“We felt he would be a great fit for our system and give us a lot of flexibility at the linebacker position as a possible pass rusher. He can really play in space outside, but he is athletic enough to play inside or outside for us.”

A four-star signee, Barajas was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 137 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  He was the highest-rated player on the defensive side of the ball in the Fighting Irish’s class that year.

That recruiting pedigree didn’t translate onto the field, however, as Barajas played in nine games last season after redshirting as a true freshman.  He was not credited with any tackles, or any other statistic for that matter.

Report: LB Shawn Jennings leaving Alabama

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017

As is ofttimes the case this time of year, the attrition train has pulled into yet another college football station.

The latest to see its roster pared is Alabama, with al.com, citing unnamed sources, reporting that Shawn Jennings is no longer a member of the Crimson Tide football program.  No reason was given for the linebacker’s decision to move on from Tuscaloosa.

A UA official declined to address Jennings’ status with the team moving forward.

A three-star member of the Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, Jennings was rated as the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Alabama.  As a true freshman, he took a redshirt.

Jennings’ older brother, redshirt sophomore Anfernee Jennings, is in line to start at outside linebacker for ‘Bama this season.

Brice Ramsey’s mom confirms QB will return to Georgia

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017

It appears Kirby Smart‘s recruiting efforts have paid off.

Earlier in the week, the Georgia head coach confirmed that he was “actively recruitingBrice Ramsey, the quarterback who UGA announced in March would be transferring out of the UGA football program.  Thursday, Ramsey’s mother confirmed that her son would remain with the Bulldogs.

“Brice has committed to finishing out his time at the University of Georgia,” Yolanda Ramsey told Dawgs247.com. “After visiting and talking with other schools, he could not get past the part of where he is heart was and that is at UGA at the end of the day.”

The specific schools to which Ramsey spoke haven’t been detailed.

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions. The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

With the return, UGA is now back up to three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Ramsey, sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. It’s likely Ramsey will battle Fromm for the backup job behind Eason.  The fifth-year senior could also see some time again as a punter.

Transferring WR says K-State denied release to 35 schools, including FCS, D-II programs

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017

It’s ridiculous anytime a college football program, with head coaches and assistants who can leave with very little, if any, penalty, restricts to where one of its players can transfer. What’s allegedly happening in Little Manhattan goes way beyond ridiculous.

Earlier this month, Corey Sutton (pictured. No. 12) decided to transfer from Kansas State. Shortly thereafter, the wide receiver, per the Kansas City Star, submitted a list of 35 potential transfer destinations to the athletic department. None of the nearly three dozen submissions were Big 12 members or teams on K-State’s future football schedules, while some were unnamed teams that compete at the FCS or Div. II levels.

The university’s response? Incredibly, they denied Sutton the right to transfer to all 35 of those schools. Even more incredible? Sutton appealed the initial denial, but it was upheld by the university.

Not surprisingly, Sutton is far from pleased with the turn of events. From the Star’s report, which I’d highly recommend you read in its entirety HERE:

When I originally told Coach Snyder I was going to transfer he said, ‘Well, Corey, I feel bad that you want to leave, but I can’t make you stay,’ ” Sutton said. “I dropped all my classes, moved out of Kansas and started looking at my options, then I find out they are denying me my release.

“Coach Snyder told me today that when I signed my letter of intent that was my commitment to him, that I was going to be there for four years. I heard that and told him, ‘Coaches can leave. So why can’t a player leave? You made a commitment to me that you were going to treat me the right way and that’s not what you’re doing.’ …

“(Snyder) is trying to treat me like I am his kid. Why is he treating a 19-year old like that and trying to change his life like that? I have never heard of anything like this before.

While the player hasn’t heard of anything like this before, it does, sadly, happen all the time at this level of football. And it needs to stop.

At bare minimum, players should be allowed one “free transfer pass.” At any point during a player’s career, he should be allowed to transfer to any institution he wants — Sutton could move on to any school right now provided he walks on and pays his own way initially — and be permitted to not only play immediately but allowed to be placed on scholarship. Coaches can leave and get paid while not having to sit out a year; why can’t players leave and not have to sit out a year unless they pay their own way?

And, if this is true, shame on you, Bill Snyder. You have oozed nothing but class during your time with the Wildcats — and this is just one side of the story — but, if this is anywhere near how the situation is playing out, you need to do the right thing. You’ve been all about the kids who have played for you; it’s time to be all about the kid who doesn’t want to play for you anymore.

Mack Brown not ruling out a return to coaching ‘if the right situation came up’

By John TaylorJun 1, 2017

If you thought you’ve seen the last of Mack Brown on a college football sideline, you might have to think again. Maybe.

In December of 2013, Brown “stepped down” as the head football coach of the Texas Longhorns. Since then, the long-time coach has served as a college football analyst for ESPN as well as maintaining a connection to UT as a special advisor.

The coaching bug hasn’t waned in his four years away from the sidelines, though, as the 65-year-old Brown — he’ll be 66 in late August — indicated during a radio interview Wednesday that he’d be open to a return if the right situation presented itself.

What would be the right situation? While a Power Five job wouldn’t seemingly be in the offing, a struggling program at that level could bring Brown in to help right the ship before handing it off to a successor. More than likely, though, a Group of Five position would be the end-game, if Brown really does want to coach again.

With a 244-122-1 record as a head coach, there are certainly a lot of programs, Power Five and others, that could do a lot worse than hiring Brown.