Report: LB Shawn Jennings leaving Alabama

Jun 1, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

As is ofttimes the case this time of year, the attrition train has pulled into yet another college football station.

The latest to see its roster pared is Alabama, with al.com, citing unnamed sources, reporting that Shawn Jennings is no longer a member of the Crimson Tide football program.  No reason was given for the linebacker’s decision to move on from Tuscaloosa.

A UA official declined to address Jennings’ status with the team moving forward.

A three-star member of the Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, Jennings was rated as the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Alabama.  As a true freshman, he took a redshirt.

Jennings’ older brother, redshirt sophomore Anfernee Jennings, is in line to start at outside linebacker for ‘Bama this season.

Brice Ramsey’s mom confirms QB will return to Georgia

Jun 1, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

It appears Kirby Smart‘s recruiting efforts have paid off.

Earlier in the week, the Georgia head coach confirmed that he was “actively recruitingBrice Ramsey, the quarterback who UGA announced in March would be transferring out of the UGA football program.  Thursday, Ramsey’s mother confirmed that her son would remain with the Bulldogs.

“Brice has committed to finishing out his time at the University of Georgia,” Yolanda Ramsey told Dawgs247.com. “After visiting and talking with other schools, he could not get past the part of where he is heart was and that is at UGA at the end of the day.”

The specific schools to which Ramsey spoke haven’t been detailed.

Ramsey played in 24 games during his time with the Bulldogs. He completed 45 of 74 passes for 582 yards four touchdowns and four interceptions. The past two seasons, Ramsey also punted the ball a total of 45 times, averaging 38.7 yards per boot.

With the return, UGA is now back up to three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Ramsey, sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. It’s likely Ramsey will battle Fromm for the backup job behind Eason.  The fifth-year senior could also see some time again as a punter.

Transferring WR says K-State denied release to 35 schools, including FCS, D-II programs

Jun 1, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

It’s ridiculous anytime a college football program, with head coaches and assistants who can leave with very little, if any, penalty, restricts to where one of its players can transfer. What’s allegedly happening in Little Manhattan goes way beyond ridiculous.

Earlier this month, Corey Sutton (pictured. No. 12) decided to transfer from Kansas State. Shortly thereafter, the wide receiver, per the Kansas City Star, submitted a list of 35 potential transfer destinations to the athletic department. None of the nearly three dozen submissions were Big 12 members or teams on K-State’s future football schedules, while some were unnamed teams that compete at the FCS or Div. II levels.

The university’s response? Incredibly, they denied Sutton the right to transfer to all 35 of those schools. Even more incredible? Sutton appealed the initial denial, but it was upheld by the university.

Not surprisingly, Sutton is far from pleased with the turn of events. From the Star’s report, which I’d highly recommend you read in its entirety HERE:

When I originally told Coach Snyder I was going to transfer he said, ‘Well, Corey, I feel bad that you want to leave, but I can’t make you stay,’ ” Sutton said. “I dropped all my classes, moved out of Kansas and started looking at my options, then I find out they are denying me my release.

“Coach Snyder told me today that when I signed my letter of intent that was my commitment to him, that I was going to be there for four years. I heard that and told him, ‘Coaches can leave. So why can’t a player leave? You made a commitment to me that you were going to treat me the right way and that’s not what you’re doing.’ …

“(Snyder) is trying to treat me like I am his kid. Why is he treating a 19-year old like that and trying to change his life like that? I have never heard of anything like this before.

While the player hasn’t heard of anything like this before, it does, sadly, happen all the time at this level of football. And it needs to stop.

At bare minimum, players should be allowed one “free transfer pass.” At any point during a player’s career, he should be allowed to transfer to any institution he wants — Sutton could move on to any school right now provided he walks on and pays his own way initially — and be permitted to not only play immediately but allowed to be placed on scholarship. Coaches can leave and get paid while not having to sit out a year; why can’t players leave and not have to sit out a year unless they pay their own way?

And, if this is true, shame on you, Bill Snyder. You have oozed nothing but class during your time with the Wildcats — and this is just one side of the story — but, if this is anywhere near how the situation is playing out, you need to do the right thing. You’ve been all about the kids who have played for you; it’s time to be all about the kid who doesn’t want to play for you anymore.

Mack Brown not ruling out a return to coaching ‘if the right situation came up’

Jun 1, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

If you thought you’ve seen the last of Mack Brown on a college football sideline, you might have to think again. Maybe.

In December of 2013, Brown “stepped down” as the head football coach of the Texas Longhorns. Since then, the long-time coach has served as a college football analyst for ESPN as well as maintaining a connection to UT as a special advisor.

The coaching bug hasn’t waned in his four years away from the sidelines, though, as the 65-year-old Brown — he’ll be 66 in late August — indicated during a radio interview Wednesday that he’d be open to a return if the right situation presented itself.

What would be the right situation? While a Power Five job wouldn’t seemingly be in the offing, a struggling program at that level could bring Brown in to help right the ship before handing it off to a successor. More than likely, though, a Group of Five position would be the end-game, if Brown really does want to coach again.

With a 244-122-1 record as a head coach, there are certainly a lot of programs, Power Five and others, that could do a lot worse than hiring Brown.

Auburn AD banging the drum for a Tigers move to SEC East, Mizzou shift to West

Jun 1, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Tuesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey laid talk of a potential Auburn move from the SEC West to the East at the feet of the media. A day later, that university’s athletic director picked up the talk and ran with it. Hard.

After months of chatter on the subject, Jay Jacobs met the issue head-on at the conference’s spring meetings Wednesday, with the AU AD banging the drum very loudly for his football team to move from the West to the East and Missouri taking their place in the division.

While it makes sense football-wise for most involved, Jacobs cited the demographics of the student population at large as one of the reasons he will push for a divisional adjustment.

“It makes more sense for Auburn from the standpoint of the demographics of our students, not our student-athletes,” the athletics boss said according to 247Sports.com‘s Brandon Marcello. “Six or eight years ago, I looked at all the demographics. Most of all our students come from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, a few from Mississippi, very few from Louisiana.

“Since we went to the national championship twice we’ve got more geographical students from all over the place but still the majority of our students come from the southeast.”

The Opelika-Auburn News lays out the geographical argument, as it in reality relates to athletics budgets that are impacted by more than football specifically, very succinctly:

If you look at SEC universities laid out on a map, Auburn is closer to SEC East schools Georgia, Florida South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt than it is to SEC West schools such as Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M.

Missouri is closer to all three of those schools than it is to the ones located in the Eastern Time Zone.

Jacobs is expected to broach the West-to-East subject with Sankey this week as the conference’s ADs talk shop with the commissioner, although it won’t be on the official agenda.

As for the the Iron Bowl as well as the annual matchup with the team Between The Hedges as part of any potential move? “[T]he bottom line is … we’re going to keep playing Georgia and we’re going to keep playing Alabama,” Jacobs said.

Moving to a nine-game conference schedule — and this is without even discussing eliminating divisions entirely as well — would easily facilitate an Auburn move to the East as well as limit, if not completely erase, the concerns over losing long-time rivalries across the league. Of course, we all know adding another league game will likely gain very little if any traction, at least not for the foreseeable future.

After all, you gotta continue to have those cupcakes as part of your Deep South college football diet.