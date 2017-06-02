Arkansas AD quiets hot seat talk for head coach Bret Bielema

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is one game under .500 overall and just 10-22 in SEC play since arriving in Fayetteville. Add in a disappointing ending to the 2016 season and many Razorbacks fans have been clamoring to put the fifth-year coach on the hot seat as a result of the team’s struggles.
No so fast, says the school’s athletic director and former College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman Jeff Long.
“Bret is the leader of our program,” Long told SEC Country at the league’s spring meetings. “The leader is more than just winning games — and I know some fans don’t wanna hear that. Trust me, it doesn’t mean we aren’t competing with every fiber of our being to win in the toughest conference and the toughest division of that conference. But when you look at what Bret’s doing, we’re building a program that’s built on an outstanding foundation.”
While that’s not exactly a bang-on-the-table-type of claim that Bielema will be in charge in 2018 and beyond, it’s a pretty strong statement as far as AD-speak goes. The program was certainly a mess following the tenures of Bobby Petrino and John L. Smith and the former Wisconsin coach has righted the ship quite a bit since then.
Of course, all coaches are judged by wins and losses and Bielema hasn’t quite hit the high level many in the fan base want at this stage — especially when it comes to conference play. Given what a meat-grinder the SEC West is on an annual basis, it’s going to be difficult to find the kind of success that many want but at least for Bielema it appears he has the backing of his AD for the foreseeable future.
A long, long offseason in East Lansing is getting just a tad bit longer for Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.
The latest bit of news concerning the Spartans football program is chiefly centered on who won’t be a part of the team next year. Namely that would be cornerback/receiver/athlete Kaleel Gaines, who a school spokesperson confirmed to the Detroit Free Press is no longer with the program. A twitter account tracking JUCO moves later announced that the redshirt sophomore would be making his way to Arizona Western Junior College for next season.
Gaines’ never did seem to catch on with the Spartans after committing to the school out of Florida as a recruit. He redshirted back in 2015 and did not see any action last season as a backup cornerback. The coaching staff did move him to receiver some this spring and he drew some praise from Dantonio but it appears that still wasn’t enough to keep him in East Lansing for the upcoming 2017 campaign.
Gaines becomes the fifth player to leave the program this offseason after the Spartans went 3-9 in 2016. Perhaps most concerning for the coaching staff is that he’s the fourth primarily defensive player to depart and the second member of the secondary to leave.
Some schools just can’t help themselves when it comes to waddling into hot water. One of the first schools that comes to mind in this area over in the Big Ten is Minnesota and it appears the Gophers are dealing with something so serious that the FBI is being called in to help investigate.
Yes, that’s right, the FBI.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Thursday that the bureau is indeed conducting an investigation at the school, specifically centered on the Gophers’ ticket department. The introduction of the feds to the case stems from an initial internal audit by the university that discovered some potential discrepancies in athletic ticket transaction records. After looking into the matter further, the school then turned the case over to the FBI.
The Star Tribune notes that ticket operations director Brent Holck was fired within 24 hours of the audit’s discovery of the discrepancies after being with the school for just shy of a decade. Obviously information is a bit tight-lipped beyond what the school spokesperson would confirm to the paper but it certainly seems as though the Gophers have yet another serious headache on their hands in the athletic department.
Add another stop to the list for former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones.
The one-time four-star recruit is headed out of Knoxville once again this offseason and is apparently headed to a JUCO in Kansas according to a report from 247Sports’ Ryan Bartow. As you could probably guess, the detour to a junior college is expected to be a temporary one before Jones bounces back up to the FBS level and lands somewhere else in 2018.
The transfer process is one Jones is intimately familiar with having gone through it a few times already. He previously made the move to Colorado for a few weeks before making a U-turn and heading right back to Knoxville last year. After being passed up by Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady on the Vols’ depth chart behind center, a second — more permanent — transfer out of Tennessee seemed to be written in the cards.
Jones is expected to have two years of eligibility in 2018 and 2019 at the FBS level if/when he eventually moves back up and finishes what he needs to in junior college. The California native will wind up completing just a single pass for the Vols during his time with the program.
Roughly two months before Navy kicks off summer camp, the service academy has suffered a significant loss on the defensive side of the football.
Describing it as “the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Alohi Gilman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that he has decided to transfer out of Ken Niumatalolo‘s football program and continue playing at an undetermined elsewhere. As for a reason behind the departure, the defensive back simply stated that, “[p]resently, my goals and passions are not the best fit with the Naval Academy.”
According to the Capital Gazette, the speculation is that Utah, which recruited Gilman coming out of high school in Hawaii, could be a potential landing spot. Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State, among others, also offered the son of a former Southern Utah football player.
Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.