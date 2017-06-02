Big 12 to distribute nearly $35 million in revenue per school

While the perception is that the Big 12 is lagging behind on the field, the conference and its membership is doing just fine at the bank, thank you very much.

Friday afternoon, commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that nine of the 10 schools in the conference will each receive a revenue payout of $34.8 million. And what of the 10th? In early February of this year, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to Baylor, only releasing the monies to the scandal-plagued university “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

Thus far, Bowlsby said, that total is in the neighborhood of $6 million.

As for the other members, the windfall represents a 15-percent increase from a year ago. In 2016, each school received in the neighborhood of $30.4 million, which was a 20-percent increase from 2015.

When Tier Three revenue is taken into account, Texas will pull in nearly $50 million in revenue while Red River rival Oklahoma’s number is around $42 million.