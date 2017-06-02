Ex-Tennessee QB Sheriron Jones reportedly headed to JUCO before returning to FBS level

Add another stop to the list for former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones.

The one-time four-star recruit is headed out of Knoxville once again this offseason and is apparently headed to a JUCO in Kansas according to a report from 247Sports’ Ryan Bartow. As you could probably guess, the detour to a junior college is expected to be a temporary one before Jones bounces back up to the FBS level and lands somewhere else in 2018.

The transfer process is one Jones is intimately familiar with having gone through it a few times already. He previously made the move to Colorado for a few weeks before making a U-turn and heading right back to Knoxville last year. After being passed up by Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady on the Vols’ depth chart behind center, a second — more permanent — transfer out of Tennessee seemed to be written in the cards.

Jones is expected to have two years of eligibility in 2018 and 2019 at the FBS level if/when he eventually moves back up and finishes what he needs to in junior college. The California native will wind up completing just a single pass for the Vols during his time with the program.