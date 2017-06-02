FBI investigating potential fraud in Minnesota’s ticket office

Some schools just can’t help themselves when it comes to waddling into hot water. One of the first schools that comes to mind in this area over in the Big Ten is Minnesota and it appears the Gophers are dealing with something so serious that the FBI is being called in to help investigate.

Yes, that’s right, the FBI.

A school spokesperson confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Thursday that the bureau is indeed conducting an investigation at the school, specifically centered on the Gophers’ ticket department. The introduction of the feds to the case stems from an initial internal audit by the university that discovered some potential discrepancies in athletic ticket transaction records. After looking into the matter further, the school then turned the case over to the FBI.

The Star Tribune notes that ticket operations director Brent Holck was fired within 24 hours of the audit’s discovery of the discrepancies after being with the school for just shy of a decade. Obviously information is a bit tight-lipped beyond what the school spokesperson would confirm to the paper but it certainly seems as though the Gophers have yet another serious headache on their hands in the athletic department.