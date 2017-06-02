FBI investigating potential fraud in Minnesota’s ticket office

Some schools just can’t help themselves when it comes to waddling into hot water. One of the first schools that comes to mind in this area over in the Big Ten is Minnesota and it appears the Gophers are dealing with something so serious that the FBI is being called in to help investigate.
Yes, that’s right, the FBI.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Thursday that the bureau is indeed conducting an investigation at the school, specifically centered on the Gophers’ ticket department. The introduction of the feds to the case stems from an initial internal audit by the university that discovered some potential discrepancies in athletic ticket transaction records. After looking into the matter further, the school then turned the case over to the FBI.
The Star Tribune notes that ticket operations director Brent Holck was fired within 24 hours of the audit’s discovery of the discrepancies after being with the school for just shy of a decade. Obviously information is a bit tight-lipped beyond what the school spokesperson would confirm to the paper but it certainly seems as though the Gophers have yet another serious headache on their hands in the athletic department.
A long, long offseason in East Lansing is getting just a tad bit longer for Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.
The latest bit of news concerning the Spartans football program is chiefly centered on who won’t be a part of the team next year. Namely that would be cornerback/receiver/athlete Kaleel Gaines, who a school spokesperson confirmed to the Detroit Free Press is no longer with the program. A twitter account tracking JUCO moves later announced that the redshirt sophomore would be making his way to Arizona Western Junior College for next season.
Gaines’ never did seem to catch on with the Spartans after committing to the school out of Florida as a recruit. He redshirted back in 2015 and did not see any action last season as a backup cornerback. The coaching staff did move him to receiver some this spring and he drew some praise from Dantonio but it appears that still wasn’t enough to keep him in East Lansing for the upcoming 2017 campaign.
Gaines becomes the fifth player to leave the program this offseason after the Spartans went 3-9 in 2016. Perhaps most concerning for the coaching staff is that he’s the fourth primarily defensive player to depart and the second member of the secondary to leave.
Add another stop to the list for former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones.
The one-time four-star recruit is headed out of Knoxville once again this offseason and is apparently headed to a JUCO in Kansas according to a report from 247Sports’ Ryan Bartow. As you could probably guess, the detour to a junior college is expected to be a temporary one before Jones bounces back up to the FBS level and lands somewhere else in 2018.
The transfer process is one Jones is intimately familiar with having gone through it a few times already. He previously made the move to Colorado for a few weeks before making a U-turn and heading right back to Knoxville last year. After being passed up by Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady on the Vols’ depth chart behind center, a second — more permanent — transfer out of Tennessee seemed to be written in the cards.
Jones is expected to have two years of eligibility in 2018 and 2019 at the FBS level if/when he eventually moves back up and finishes what he needs to in junior college. The California native will wind up completing just a single pass for the Vols during his time with the program.
Roughly two months before Navy kicks off summer camp, the service academy has suffered a significant loss on the defensive side of the football.
Describing it as “the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Alohi Gilman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that he has decided to transfer out of Ken Niumatalolo‘s football program and continue playing at an undetermined elsewhere. As for a reason behind the departure, the defensive back simply stated that, “[p]resently, my goals and passions are not the best fit with the Naval Academy.”
According to the Capital Gazette, the speculation is that Utah, which recruited Gilman coming out of high school in Hawaii, could be a potential landing spot. Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State, among others, also offered the son of a former Southern Utah football player.
Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.
Finally, some sanity has made an appearance in the Little Apple.
Corey Sutton (pictured, No. 12) kicked up quite the spitstorm earlier this week when, during an interview, the transferring wide receiver revealed that Kansas State had denied a release to all 35 schools he requested, including FCS and Div. II programs. Bill Snyder both confirmed the accuracy of Sutton’s accounting of events and defended his decision, then inexplicably ratcheted up the public rhetoric by revealing Sutton had failed a pair of drug tests.
Friday, in a belated attempt to cram the toothpaste back in the tube, K-State announced that Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is, per the school, “permitted to transfer and be eligible at any of the institutions to which he requested.” While the university used the term “full release,” Sutton will still not be permitted to transfer to any Big 12 school or one that’s on K-State’s future schedule while he still has eligibility.
“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”
The player also received a public apology from his now-former head coach.
“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder aid in his statement. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”
In his lone season with the Wildcats, Sutton played in 11 games, catching four passes for 54 yards. Sutton came to Manhattan as a three-star 2016 signee.
The identities of the 35 schools to which Sutton requested a transfer haven’t been revealed.