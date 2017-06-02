Michigan State corner Kaleel Gaines departs Spartans as part of JUCO transfer

A long, long offseason in East Lansing is getting just a tad bit longer for Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.

The latest bit of news concerning the Spartans football program is chiefly centered on who won’t be a part of the team next year. Namely that would be cornerback/receiver/athlete Kaleel Gaines, who a school spokesperson confirmed to the Detroit Free Press is no longer with the program. A twitter account tracking JUCO moves later announced that the redshirt sophomore would be making his way to Arizona Western Junior College for next season.

Gaines’ never did seem to catch on with the Spartans after committing to the school out of Florida as a recruit. He redshirted back in 2015 and did not see any action last season as a backup cornerback. The coaching staff did move him to receiver some this spring and he drew some praise from Dantonio but it appears that still wasn’t enough to keep him in East Lansing for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

Gaines becomes the fifth player to leave the program this offseason after the Spartans went 3-9 in 2016. Perhaps most concerning for the coaching staff is that he’s the fourth primarily defensive player to depart and the second member of the secondary to leave.