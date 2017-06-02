Navy losing starting safety Alohi Gilman to transfer

Roughly two months before Navy kicks off summer camp, the service academy has suffered a significant loss on the defensive side of the football.

Describing it as “the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Alohi Gilman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that he has decided to transfer out of Ken Niumatalolo‘s football program and continue playing at an undetermined elsewhere. As for a reason behind the departure, the defensive back simply stated that, “[p]resently, my goals and passions are not the best fit with the Naval Academy.”

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my Sails to reach my Destination” -Jimmy Dean #Blessed #JustDoyou pic.twitter.com/V5MArtoz5C — Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) June 1, 2017

According to the Capital Gazette, the speculation is that Utah, which recruited Gilman coming out of high school in Hawaii, could be a potential landing spot. Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State, among others, also offered the son of a former Southern Utah football player.

Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.