Navy losing starting safety Alohi Gilman to transfer

Roughly two months before Navy kicks off summer camp, the service academy has suffered a significant loss on the defensive side of the football.
Describing it as “the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Alohi Gilman announced on his personal Twitter account this week that he has decided to transfer out of Ken Niumatalolo‘s football program and continue playing at an undetermined elsewhere. As for a reason behind the departure, the defensive back simply stated that, “[p]resently, my goals and passions are not the best fit with the Naval Academy.”
According to the Capital Gazette, the speculation is that Utah, which recruited Gilman coming out of high school in Hawaii, could be a potential landing spot. Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV and Utah State, among others, also offered the son of a former Southern Utah football player.
Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.
Add another stop to the list for former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones.
The one-time four-star recruit is headed out of Knoxville once again this offseason and is apparently headed to a JUCO in Kansas according to a report from 247Sports’ Ryan Bartow. As you could probably guess, the detour to a junior college is expected to be a temporary one before Jones bounces back up to the FBS level and lands somewhere else in 2018.
The transfer process is one Jones is intimately familiar with having gone through it a few times already. He previously made the move to Colorado for a few weeks before making a U-turn and heading right back to Knoxville last year. After being passed up by Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady on the Vols’ depth chart behind center, a second — more permanent — transfer out of Tennessee seemed to be written in the cards.
Jones is expected to have two years of eligibility in 2018 and 2019 at the FBS level if/when he eventually moves back up and finishes what he needs to in junior college. The California native will wind up completing just a single pass for the Vols during his time with the program.
Finally, some sanity has made an appearance in the Little Apple.
Corey Sutton (pictured, No. 12) kicked up quite the spitstorm earlier this week when, during an interview, the transferring wide receiver revealed that Kansas State had denied a release to all 35 schools he requested, including FCS and Div. II programs. Bill Snyder both confirmed the accuracy of Sutton’s accounting of events and defended his decision, then inexplicably ratcheted up the public rhetoric by revealing Sutton had failed a pair of drug tests.
Friday, in a belated attempt to cram the toothpaste back in the tube, K-State announced that Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is, per the school, “permitted to transfer and be eligible at any of the institutions to which he requested.” While the university used the term “full release,” Sutton will still not be permitted to transfer to any Big 12 school or one that’s on K-State’s future schedule while he still has eligibility.
“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”
The player also received a public apology from his now-former head coach.
“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder aid in his statement. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”
In his lone season with the Wildcats, Sutton played in 11 games, catching four passes for 54 yards. Sutton came to Manhattan as a three-star 2016 signee.
The identities of the 35 schools to which Sutton requested a transfer haven’t been revealed.
Three former high-ranking Penn State officials, already convicted for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals, received their sentences Friday afternoon.
In mid-March of this year, ex-athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges; a week or so later, former university president Graham Spanier was found guilty by a jury of one count of endangering the welfare of children. Friday, Curley was sentenced to 7-23 months, with three of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; Schultz was sentenced to 6-23 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; and Spanier was sentenced to 4-12 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and two under house arrest.
Spanier, who will appeal his sentence, was also fined $7,500, Curley and Schultz $5,000 each. Additionally, all three former administrators will be required to perform 200 hours of community service each.
All three were charged in 2011 after it was alleged that they failed to report a 2001 rape allegation involving Sandusky to police and child welfare officials. While the judge in the sentencing, John Boccabella, had harsh words for the defendants, he also chided the late Joe Paterno.
In the wake of the scandal that cost the coaching legend both his job and a sizable chunk of his legacy, Paterno himself stated in an interview that “I wish I had done more.” Judge Boccabella publicly wondered why he didn’t.
Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.
If he wants it, the door to The Swamp is wide open for a former Notre Dame quarterback.
The SEC confirmed Friday that it has made a significant tweak to its rules as it pertains to graduate transfers. Previously, teams in the conference who took in graduate transfers who failed to complete their academic requirements at their new school would be barred from adding another graduate transfer for a period of three years. Now, teams would only be barred for a one-year period should a grad transfer fail to make the academic grade.
Which brings us to Malik Zaire.
The quarterback, who was given an unconditional release from his Fighting Irish scholarship last November, is reportedly giving serious consideration to transferring to Florida or Texas. In fact, there are reports that he was doing a rather significant lean toward the Gators.
Under the old policy, UF wouldn’t have been allowed to add another graduate transfer until after Zaire had completed his collegiate eligibility. Under the new rule, however, Zaire would be able to transfer to UF if he so desires.
Reportedly, Zaire put off making a decision until the SEC ruled, one way or another, on how it would handle his type of transfers moving forward. A decision from the signal-caller is expected in short order.