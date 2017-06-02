Getty Images

SEC tweaks grad transfer rule, paves way for rumored Malik Zaire-Florida marriage

Jun 2, 2017

If he wants it, the door to The Swamp is wide open for a former Notre Dame quarterback.

The SEC confirmed Friday that it has made a significant tweak to its rules as it pertains to graduate transfers.  Previously, teams in the conference who took in graduate transfers who failed to complete their academic requirements at their new school would be barred from adding another graduate transfer for a period of three years.  Now, teams would only be barred for a one-year period should a grad transfer fail to make the academic grade.

Which brings us to Malik Zaire.

The quarterback, who was given an unconditional release from his Fighting Irish scholarship last November, is reportedly giving serious consideration to transferring to Florida or Texas.  In fact, there are reports that he was doing a rather significant lean toward the Gators.

Under the old policy, UF wouldn’t have been allowed to add another graduate transfer until after Zaire had completed his collegiate eligibility. Under the new rule, however, Zaire would be able to transfer to UF if he so desires.

Reportedly, Zaire put off making a decision until the SEC ruled, one way or another, on how it would handle his type of transfers moving forward.  A decision from the signal-caller is expected in short order.

Big 12 to distribute nearly $35 million in revenue per school

Jun 2, 2017

While the perception is that the Big 12 is lagging behind on the field, the conference and its membership is doing just fine at the bank, thank you very much.

Friday afternoon, commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that nine of the 10 schools in the conference will each receive a revenue payout of $34.8 million.  And what of the 10th?  In early February of this year, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to Baylor, only releasing the monies to the scandal-plagued university “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

Thus far, Bowlsby said, that total is in the neighborhood of $6 million.

As for the other members, the windfall represents a 15-percent increase from a year ago.  In 2016, each school received in the neighborhood of $30.4 million, which was a 20-percent increase from 2015.

When Tier Three revenue is taken into account, Texas will pull in nearly $50 million in revenue while Red River rival Oklahoma’s number is around $42 million.

Bill Snyder publicly talks about transferring K-State WR failing two drug tests

Jun 2, 2017

The Kansas State football program under Bill Snyder has officially gone off the rails and is careening toward an unseemly end for an otherwise classy head coach.

Earlier this week, Corey Sutton, who decided in early May to transfer from K-State, revealed in an interview that the athletic department in general and Snyder specifically had banned him from transferring to any of the 35 schools on a list he had submitted.  After filing an appeal, the university upheld the initial banning.

A day later, the Wildcats head coach essentially confirmed Sutton’s side of the story with some convoluted logic in a radio interview.  Later that day, the head coach added to the burgeoning controversy by publicly revealing that the wide receiver had twice failed drug tests ahead of his transfer.

“He’s a young man who’s been in trouble twice, tested positive twice,” the 77-year-old coach said. “Ya know, I’ve never kept a player in our program who’s tested positive two times… drug tested, but we have some rules in the athletic department that allowed that to happen this time.”

Unacceptable and appalling.

It’s wholly unacceptable that, for whatever reason, Snyder is petty enough to deny a transfer to nearly three dozen football programs — some of whom compete at the FCS and Div. II level, and none of whom are members of the Big 12 or on K-State’s schedule this season.

It’s utterly appalling that Snyder inexplicably decided to publicly air such private information.

It’s also confusing and baffling as to why Snyder would want a player who (allegedly) twice tested dirty to remain on his football team. What’s Snyder’s end-game with this tack? Sully a player’s reputation so that he’s not welcome elsewhere, or sully it so that he’s not welcome in his own program?

Regardless of how this situation ultimately plays out, Snyder’s legacy has been irreversibly tainted. And that’s just sad, on multiple levels.

Six Western Kentucky players indicted in frat house beating

Jun 2, 2017

The Western Kentucky football program could have a significant personnel problem on its hands.

In early March, it was reported that several unnamed WKU football players were under a police investigation for an alleged assault outside of a fraternity house.  This week, six current Hilltopper players have been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident.

According to WBKO-TV, sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane, redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cecil Stallings were charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment; fourth-degree complicity to assault; and third-degree criminal trespass.  The wanton endangerment charges are felonies, while the others are misdemeanors.

Additionally, senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson have been charged with third-degree criminal trespass.  Those are misdemeanors.

All of the players involved have been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

The most noteworthy name of those involved is Baker.  Last season, Baker’s 575 rushing yards were second on the team, while his four rushing touchdowns were second on the team as well.  For that, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

Another noteworthy name is Johnson.  The lineman started all 14 games last season and was second on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading to honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

 

Texas grants release to 5-star LB Erick Fowler

Jun 1, 2017

Charlie Strong‘s 2016 recruiting class at Texas ranked 11th nationally, according to Rivals. The Longhorns earned that ranking thanks to a flurry of late additions — seven players in the final five days of the recruiting calendar. The last two signees were 3-star defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who was previously committed to Michigan, and 5-star linebacker Erick Fowler, whom Texas pulled away from LSU.

Elliott completed a transfer to Missouri earlier this week, and now Fowler has joined him in leaving the Texas roster. Marcel Southall, another 3-star defensive tackle signed in 2016, has also left the roster in the past two weeks.

Fowler appealed in nine games a freshman in 2016, recording one tackle.

 

 