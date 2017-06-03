In addition to nearly $7 million paycheck from Alabama, Nick Saban made six figures from outside sources last year

Being the king of college football comes with plenty of perks for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and one of those is an unquestionably rich paycheck.

Just last year, Saban was paid a whopping $6.9 million by the Crimson Tide and a recent contract extension will bump that up even further in 2017 and beyond — to the point where he’ll cash in an impressive $11.125 million this upcoming season. As hefty as those paychecks are though, that’s not the only source of income the coach has collected.

The fine folks over at AL.com have obtained paperwork that Saban files annually with the Alabama Ethics Commission and they revealed a rather large amount of outside income from various sources well beyond the football field. In total, Saban took home roughly $712,000 from outside his Alabama contract in various ventures ranging from investments to serving as a director at a local bank. It’s not too surprising to see the savvy head coach diversify his income stream and certainly somebody of Saban’s stature pulling in nearly three-quarters of a million dollars seems somewhat in line with his experience.

One of the more interesting line items that AL.com found though might raise a few eyebrows: “a payment in the $50,000-$150,000 range” from the Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership. According to the paper, that is a retirement payment (Saban is now 65) from the then-Cleveland Browns. The franchise moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens shortly after Saban served as defensive coordinator of the team back in the early 1990’s under Bill Belichick.

Also notable? Saban made more far, far, far more from outside sources than any of the state’s other head coaches. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn reportedly didn’t even come close to hitting the six-figure mark from outside sources so it appears that the off the field version of the Iron Bowl tilts in Alabama’s favor in this instance as well.