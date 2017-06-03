In addition to nearly $7 million paycheck from Alabama, Nick Saban made six figures from outside sources last year

Being the king of college football comes with plenty of perks for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and one of those is an unquestionably rich paycheck.
Just last year, Saban was paid a whopping $6.9 million by the Crimson Tide and a recent contract extension will bump that up even further in 2017 and beyond — to the point where he’ll cash in an impressive $11.125 million this upcoming season. As hefty as those paychecks are though, that’s not the only source of income the coach has collected.
The fine folks over at AL.com have obtained paperwork that Saban files annually with the Alabama Ethics Commission and they revealed a rather large amount of outside income from various sources well beyond the football field. In total, Saban took home roughly $712,000 from outside his Alabama contract in various ventures ranging from investments to serving as a director at a local bank. It’s not too surprising to see the savvy head coach diversify his income stream and certainly somebody of Saban’s stature pulling in nearly three-quarters of a million dollars seems somewhat in line with his experience.
One of the more interesting line items that AL.com found though might raise a few eyebrows: “a payment in the $50,000-$150,000 range” from the Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership. According to the paper, that is a retirement payment (Saban is now 65) from the then-Cleveland Browns. The franchise moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens shortly after Saban served as defensive coordinator of the team back in the early 1990’s under Bill Belichick.
Also notable? Saban made more far, far, far more from outside sources than any of the state’s other head coaches. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn reportedly didn’t even come close to hitting the six-figure mark from outside sources so it appears that the off the field version of the Iron Bowl tilts in Alabama’s favor in this instance as well.
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry has had so many status changes in the past few months it can be difficult to keep up. Speaking a satellite camp on Friday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh added another when he told reporters that the previously suspended junior was now back with the team.
“He’s back working out with the team,” Harbaugh confirmed, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Grant Perry is an outstanding football player.”
The head coach also noted that Perry is expected to be back for Michigan’s fall camp.
That news comes as a bit of a surprise considering there’s been little change to the circumstances that led to Perry’s suspension: a court case that stems from four serious charges, including two counts of sexual assault and a felony count of resisting a police officer. Those were the result of an October incident from last year in which the receiver was accused of groping a female Michigan State student at a bar.
His trial was originally set for the middle of May but was eventually pushed back to a later date. The Free Press notes he is now scheduled to appear in court for a July 17 trial.
Perry is surprisingly the team’s leading returning receiver despite having just 23 career catches. He caught 13 passes for 183 yards and a score last season but was suspended twice for several games.
Because, of course.
Hot on the heels of his comatose video meant to drum up ticket sales for his Florida Atlantic football program that instead came off looking like the head coach was a kidnap victim forced to read off a script, Lane Kiffin is still looking to stir up interest in his Owls. Friday, a gift gave him the opportunity to again put the Conference USA school in the offseason news cycle.
Apparently, Kanye West hooked Kiffin up with a pair of the rapper’s “Yeezy” sneakers. To thank West for the kicks, Kiffin took to Twitter and addressed a tweet to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, that offered up both thanks for the shoes and an invitation to a future Owls football game.
And, on a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season kicks off exactly 84 days from today.
Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is one game under .500 overall and just 10-22 in SEC play since arriving in Fayetteville. Add in a disappointing ending to the 2016 season and many Razorbacks fans have been clamoring to put the fifth-year coach on the hot seat as a result of the team’s struggles.
No so fast, says the school’s athletic director and former College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman Jeff Long.
“Bret is the leader of our program,” Long told SEC Country at the league’s spring meetings. “The leader is more than just winning games — and I know some fans don’t wanna hear that. Trust me, it doesn’t mean we aren’t competing with every fiber of our being to win in the toughest conference and the toughest division of that conference. But when you look at what Bret’s doing, we’re building a program that’s built on an outstanding foundation.”
While that’s not exactly a bang-on-the-table-type of claim that Bielema will be in charge in 2018 and beyond, it’s a pretty strong statement as far as AD-speak goes. The program was certainly a mess following the tenures of Bobby Petrino and John L. Smith and the former Wisconsin coach has righted the ship quite a bit since then.
Of course, all coaches are judged by wins and losses and Bielema hasn’t quite hit the high level many in the fan base want at this stage — especially when it comes to conference play. Given what a meat-grinder the SEC West is on an annual basis, it’s going to be difficult to find the kind of success that many want but at least for Bielema it appears he has the backing of his AD for the foreseeable future.
A long, long offseason in East Lansing is getting just a tad bit longer for Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.
The latest bit of news concerning the Spartans football program is chiefly centered on who won’t be a part of the team next year. Namely that would be cornerback/receiver/athlete Kaleel Gaines, who a school spokesperson confirmed to the Detroit Free Press is no longer with the program. A twitter account tracking JUCO moves later announced that the redshirt sophomore would be making his way to Arizona Western Junior College for next season.
Gaines’ never did seem to catch on with the Spartans after committing to the school out of Florida as a recruit. He redshirted back in 2015 and did not see any action last season as a backup cornerback. The coaching staff did move him to receiver some this spring and he drew some praise from Dantonio but it appears that still wasn’t enough to keep him in East Lansing for the upcoming 2017 campaign.
Gaines becomes the fifth player to leave the program this offseason after the Spartans went 3-9 in 2016. Perhaps most concerning for the coaching staff is that he’s the fourth primarily defensive player to depart and the second member of the secondary to leave.