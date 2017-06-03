Jim Harbaugh confirms Michigan will wear Harbaugh-designed alternate uniforms in 2017

Michigan football sports some of the most iconic looks of any program in the sport and a lot of that has to do with what doesn’t change for the Wolverines. Namely that would be the historic maize and blue uniform combination with the always recognizable winged helmet.
It appears the team is being dragged into the 21 Century however and that will soon include a — gasp! — alternate uniform look for the team in 2017. Confirming the rumors this week was none other than head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had a hand in helping design the updated look for the team.
“At least once this year,” he said at a satellite camp, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Some people like the element of surprise. I don’t know if I’m at liberty to say. I know which game it’s going to be but I don’t want to steal somebody else’s thunder.”
Michigan already updated their standard uniform combination last season as a result of their new deal with Nike that included transitioning over to the Jordan brand. Given how the apparel company has introduced various alternative uniform combinations for just about every program they outfit, it probably seemed like only a matter of time before the Wolverines joined the trend as well.
This has not been the only time that a different look has been discussed around Ann Arbor but something says it’s only palatable to the tradition-rich fan base because it’s coming straight from Harbaugh and not somebody else. The coach played coy as to just how much input he had and what game the team would debut the look for but something says they’re not saving it up for a trip to Indiana or the home date against Rutgers.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph really seems to enjoy heading out to the lake at the start of summer and producing trick-pass videos.
The strong-armed signal-caller already produced one such video last year around this time but has apparently upped his game this time around for an impressive sequel. Posted to social media this week, Rudolph is the one launching the pass deep to a receiver who catches the ball while leaping off a jet ski.
Perhaps even cooler is that Rudolph gets his brother Logan, a recent Clemson signee no less, involved in the stunt as well.
The Cowboys have already kicked off a Heisman campaign for the quarterback but this might just be the kind of thing that gets buzz building even more for one of the Big 12’s best players. Rudolph threw for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and sports one of the best receiving corps in the country heading into 2017.
It probably took a little longer than many had expected, but former Cincinnati and Texas Tech (among other stops) head coach Tommy Tuberville has apologized for comments he made last month comparing Lubbock, Texas to Iraq.
“I’m here to apologize,” Tuberville said this past week on the Thetford & Asbhy Show on 97.3 FM. “I shouldn’t ever said that. My mom said there’s an idiot born every day. That day, I was an idiot.”
Tuberville had most of his success during a 10 year run at Auburn but took over at Texas Tech in 2010 after Mike Leach was fired and went 20-17 over three seasons. He surprisingly departed for Cincinnati after the 2012 season and went 29-22 with the Bearcats before being fired.
“You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas. I’m going to tell you what, that’s like going to Siberia,” Tuberville told an Alabama radio station during an interview. “Somebody asked me, ‘What’s Lubbock look like?’ It looked like Iraq.”
The former head coach recently gave serious consideration to running for governor in the state of Alabama but later backed out of the foray into politics.
Being the king of college football comes with plenty of perks for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and one of those is an unquestionably rich paycheck.
Just last year, Saban was paid a whopping $6.9 million by the Crimson Tide and a recent contract extension will bump that up even further in 2017 and beyond — to the point where he’ll cash in an impressive $11.125 million this upcoming season. As hefty as those paychecks are though, that’s not the only source of income the coach has collected.
The fine folks over at AL.com have obtained paperwork that Saban files annually with the Alabama Ethics Commission and they revealed a rather large amount of outside income from various sources well beyond the football field. In total, Saban took home roughly $712,000 from outside his Alabama contract in various ventures ranging from investments to serving as a director at a local bank. It’s not too surprising to see the savvy head coach diversify his income stream and certainly somebody of Saban’s stature pulling in nearly three-quarters of a million dollars seems somewhat in line with his experience.
One of the more interesting line items that AL.com found though might raise a few eyebrows: “a payment in the $50,000-$150,000 range” from the Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership. According to the paper, that is a retirement payment (Saban is now 65) from the then-Cleveland Browns. The franchise moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens shortly after Saban served as defensive coordinator of the team back in the early 1990’s under Bill Belichick.
Also notable? Saban made more far, far, far more from outside sources than any of the state’s other head coaches. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn reportedly didn’t even come close to hitting the six-figure mark from outside sources so it appears that the off the field version of the Iron Bowl tilts in Alabama’s favor in this instance as well.
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry has had so many status changes in the past few months it can be difficult to keep up. Speaking a satellite camp on Friday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh added another when he told reporters that the previously suspended junior was now back with the team.
“He’s back working out with the team,” Harbaugh confirmed, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Grant Perry is an outstanding football player.”
The head coach also noted that Perry is expected to be back for Michigan’s fall camp.
That news comes as a bit of a surprise considering there’s been little change to the circumstances that led to Perry’s suspension: a court case that stems from four serious charges, including two counts of sexual assault and a felony count of resisting a police officer. Those were the result of an October incident from last year in which the receiver was accused of groping a female Michigan State student at a bar.
His trial was originally set for the middle of May but was eventually pushed back to a later date. The Free Press notes he is now scheduled to appear in court for a July 17 trial.
Perry is surprisingly the team’s leading returning receiver despite having just 23 career catches. He caught 13 passes for 183 yards and a score last season but was suspended twice for several games.