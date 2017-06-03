Tommy Tuberville apologizes for saying Lubbock looked like Iraq

It probably took a little longer than many had expected, but former Cincinnati and Texas Tech (among other stops) head coach Tommy Tuberville has apologized for comments he made last month comparing Lubbock, Texas to Iraq.

“I’m here to apologize,” Tuberville said this past week on the Thetford & Asbhy Show on 97.3 FM. “I shouldn’t ever said that. My mom said there’s an idiot born every day. That day, I was an idiot.”

Tuberville had most of his success during a 10 year run at Auburn but took over at Texas Tech in 2010 after Mike Leach was fired and went 20-17 over three seasons. He surprisingly departed for Cincinnati after the 2012 season and went 29-22 with the Bearcats before being fired.

“You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas. I’m going to tell you what, that’s like going to Siberia,” Tuberville told an Alabama radio station during an interview. “Somebody asked me, ‘What’s Lubbock look like?’ It looked like Iraq.”

The former head coach recently gave serious consideration to running for governor in the state of Alabama but later backed out of the foray into politics.