Clemson, East Carolina represented with school-themed NASCAR paint jobs

It’s no secret that two of the most popular sports in the Southeastern part of the country are college football and NASCAR. Now the two are coming together once again it appears.
Rick Ware Racing has partnered with both East Carolina and Clemson to showcase the two schools with some themed paint jobs on the #51 Chevy car driven by Cody Ware. The Pirates’ car was bumping and grinding at Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism while the Tigers will see their car celebrate the school’s recent College Football Playoff national title next week at the Pocono 400 and then later in the season at Darlington.
We’ve seen several schools get honored with paint jobs during NASCAR races but these are two recent ones are pretty slick paint jobs. The Carolinas are home to the bulk of stock car racing teams, media and organizations so ECU and Clemson are bound to have more than a few fans excited at seeing these designs out on the track.
The most football success Purdue has had recently may be in landing graduate transfers. The Boilermakers landed yet another over the weekend and added yet another talented piece to bolster their offensive line in former Northern Illinois starter Shane Evans.
Evans started 18 games with the Huskies and has the flexibility to play any of the interior offensive line positions. He will be eligible immediately at Purdue and will have two seasons left to play at the school.
The addition of Evans is the fifth — fifth! — grad transfer that new head coach Jeff Brohm has brought to West Lafayette this offseason, joining ex-Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Holmes, Western Kentucky linebacker T.J. McCollum, Wake Forest defensive back Josh Okonye and FCS transfer David Steinmetz. The Boilermakers were already an intriguing team to watch this season with the offensive-minded Brohm taking over and the latest talent infusion should make Purdue much more competitive in Big Ten play going forward.
The Nashville Predators got on the board Saturday in their Stanley Cup showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to a 5-1 stomping in a raucous atmosphere down in ‘Smashville.’
While the throwing of catfish onto the ice has been a much-discussed part of the Preds run in the series, it appears the team can think another pretty important figure for their luck in the victory over the weekend: Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban is the part owner of a Nashville car dealership so it’s not super surprising to see him supporting the area hockey team as they make their first foray into the Stanley Cup Finals. No word on if the most successful college football coach of the modern era gave the hockey team any tips on dealing with the pursuit of a championship but it’s probably safe to say that the team is thankful for his support and hopeful he can be a good luck charm the rest of the way.
Game four is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (televised on NBC) with the Penguins holding a 2-1 series lead and you can bet we’ll be watching to see if the Crimson Tide coach will be back in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.
Texas A&M apparently isn’t the only SEC program whose athletic director keeps his coach’s seat quite warm with offseason comments as you can add Tennessee to the sprawling list this week.
According to SEC Country, new athletic director John Currie was on a Facebook Live with the Chattanooga Times Free Press when he discussed expectations for his new department. Not surprisingly, the subject of the Vols success on the field was brought up and let’s just say that the AD didn’t shy away from the high standards the fan base has expected.
“Number one, we’ve got to win more, ok?” Currie remarked. “But we have to do that in the context that of what we’re here about and that’s our student athletes and representing the University of Tennessee the right way, and that’s being an asset to the city, to the state and to all of college athletics.
“So we have to win more, I don’t run away from that, that’s important to the people of Tennessee, and it better be important to our student athletes and coaches, and I think it is.”
Now to be clear, Currie was speaking somewhat broadly about multiple sports and coaches but it’s hard not to construe the comments as being somewhat directed at the flagship football program in particular. Head coach Butch Jones is entering his fifth season in Knoxville and has finished no higher than second in the lackluster SEC East while failing to hit the double-digit win mark in the same time frame.
With a new man in charge and expectations fully on display for everybody now, it’s not exactly surprising to see that the time to take the next step is now for the Vols or else some changes will be afoot down in Tennessee.
While Michigan State’s football program has been very tight-lipped about numerous ongoing sexual assault investigations surrounding the team, the head coach and the school’s athletic director won’t be able to do so this week when they address their superiors.
Per MLive.com, Mark Dantonio and AD Mark Hollis are both scheduled to appear in front of the MSU Board of Trustees to address several matters on Monday. While there will be plenty of routine matters discussed like the program’s upcoming budget, a school spokesperson confirmed that they would also brief the board on other “athletic issues.” As the paper notes, this should be the first time that both of the men will discuss with the board the sprawling sexual assault investigations and allegations involving several members of the football team.
It has been a newsworthy offseason for the Spartans despite not confirming much in the way of details to the media on various fronts. The school did dismiss DE Auston Robertson after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct. Another sexual assault investigation led to the dismissal of previously suspended coaching staff member Curtis Blackwell at the end of May as well and a Title IX probe found several football players violated school policy.
Michigan State’s president did address many of the allegations in an update last month that was posted publicly but it’s been otherwise quiet in East Lansing as the heart of the offseason takes place. Monday’s meeting is expected to be a closed-door affair but either way, it will represent the first real update on what’s going on from the Spartans’ top athletic brass to the school’s governing body.