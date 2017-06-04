Mark Dantonio, AD Mark Hollis to update Michigan State Board of Trustees on sexual assault investigations

While Michigan State’s football program has been very tight-lipped about numerous ongoing sexual assault investigations surrounding the team, the head coach and the school’s athletic director won’t be able to do so this week when they address their superiors.
Per MLive.com, Mark Dantonio and AD Mark Hollis are both scheduled to appear in front of the MSU Board of Trustees to address several matters on Monday. While there will be plenty of routine matters discussed like the program’s upcoming budget, a school spokesperson confirmed that they would also brief the board on other “athletic issues.” As the paper notes, this should be the first time that both of the men will discuss with the board the sprawling sexual assault investigations and allegations involving several members of the football team.
It has been a newsworthy offseason for the Spartans despite not confirming much in the way of details to the media on various fronts. The school did dismiss DE Auston Robertson after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct. Another sexual assault investigation led to the dismissal of previously suspended coaching staff member Curtis Blackwell at the end of May as well and a Title IX probe found several football players violated school policy.
Michigan State’s president did address many of the allegations in an update last month that was posted publicly but it’s been otherwise quiet in East Lansing as the heart of the offseason takes place. Monday’s meeting is expected to be a closed-door affair but either way, it will represent the first real update on what’s going on from the Spartans’ top athletic brass to the school’s governing body.
The Nashville Predators got on the board Saturday in their Stanley Cup showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to a 5-1 stomping in a raucous atmosphere down in ‘Smashville.’
While the throwing of catfish onto the ice has been a much-discussed part of the Preds run in the series, it appears the team can think another pretty important figure for their luck in the victory over the weekend: Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban is the part owner of a Nashville car dealership so it’s not super surprising to see him supporting the area hockey team as they make their first foray into the Stanley Cup Finals. No word on if the most successful college football coach of the modern era gave the hockey team any tips on dealing with the pursuit of a championship but it’s probably safe to say that the team is thankful for his support and hopeful he can be a good luck charm the rest of the way.
Game four is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (televised on NBC) with the Penguins holding a 2-1 series lead and you can bet we’ll be watching to see if the Crimson Tide coach will be back in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.
Texas A&M apparently isn’t the only SEC program whose athletic director keeps his coach’s seat quite warm with offseason comments as you can add Tennessee to the sprawling list this week.
According to SEC Country, new athletic director John Currie was on a Facebook Live with the Chattanooga Times Free Press when he discussed expectations for his new department. Not surprisingly, the subject of the Vols success on the field was brought up and let’s just say that the AD didn’t shy away from the high standards the fan base has expected.
“Number one, we’ve got to win more, ok?” Currie remarked. “But we have to do that in the context that of what we’re here about and that’s our student athletes and representing the University of Tennessee the right way, and that’s being an asset to the city, to the state and to all of college athletics.
“So we have to win more, I don’t run away from that, that’s important to the people of Tennessee, and it better be important to our student athletes and coaches, and I think it is.”
Now to be clear, Currie was speaking somewhat broadly about multiple sports and coaches but it’s hard not to construe the comments as being somewhat directed at the flagship football program in particular. Head coach Butch Jones is entering his fifth season in Knoxville and has finished no higher than second in the lackluster SEC East while failing to hit the double-digit win mark in the same time frame.
With a new man in charge and expectations fully on display for everybody now, it’s not exactly surprising to see that the time to take the next step is now for the Vols or else some changes will be afoot down in Tennessee.
After weeks stretching into months of the transfer saga surrounding former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, the ex-Fighting Irish signal-caller finally has a landing spot and it was the one many expected all along: Florida.
The graduate transfer confirmed the news on Saturday evening while speaking to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman at the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition in Southern California. Zaire is serving as a counselor at the event he once attendant.
The lefty played in 15 games over three seasons in South Bend but was eventually supplanted as the starter by now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshone Kizer. Zaire threw for 816 yards and six touchdowns all told while also rushing for two scores.
The upcoming move to Gainesville, though expected, only became possible after the SEC relaxed its graduate transfer rules at the league’s recent spring meetings — paving the way for Zaire to head to the Gators. He is expected to compete for the starter position with the team alongside last year’s No. 1 Luke Del Rio and what appears to be the future under center in redshirt freshmen Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. The latter two have not seen action at the college level while Del Rio was ineffective at times last season and went through two shoulder surgeries in the last several months, putting extra emphasis on the team landing Zaire to shore up the quarterback room for 2017.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph really seems to enjoy heading out to the lake at the start of summer and producing trick-pass videos.
The strong-armed signal-caller already produced one such video last year around this time but has apparently upped his game this time around for an impressive sequel. Posted to social media this week, Rudolph is the one launching the pass deep to a receiver who catches the ball while leaping off a jet ski.
Perhaps even cooler is that Rudolph gets his brother Logan, a recent Clemson signee no less, involved in the stunt as well.
The Cowboys have already kicked off a Heisman campaign for the quarterback but this might just be the kind of thing that gets buzz building even more for one of the Big 12’s best players. Rudolph threw for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and sports one of the best receiving corps in the country heading into 2017.