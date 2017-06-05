Getty Images

Another report has Al Pacino playing film version of Joe Paterno

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Back in Sept. of 2012, it was reported that Al Pacino would take on the role of Joe Paterno in a film based on Joe Posnanski‘s best-selling book “Paterno,” which was penned around the time the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal exploded on the State College campus.  Nearly five years later, the Academy-Award winning actor’s name is again attached to a Paterno-related movie project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Pacino is set to star [as Paterno] in the project, with Barry Levinson attached to direct and exec produce.” There was no mention of Posnanski or his book being connected to this HBO-produced film.

The showbiz website offered further details as to the makeup of the production team:

Debora Cahn (Grey’s Anatomy, The West Wing), John C. Richards (Sahara, Nurse Betty) and David McKenna (S.W.A.T., American History X) will pen the script. Levinson will exec produce with his producing partners at Levinson/Fontana, Tom Fontana and Jason Sosnoff, in addition to Ed Pressman, Rick Nicita and Lindsay Sloane. HBO will produce the film in association with Sony Pictures Television.

It’s expected the film, which is currently untitled and has no even general release date, will be centered around the Sandusky scandal that led to Paterno’s firing and, just recently, three former high-ranking Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time for their failures.  Paterno passed away just over two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.

Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

With three Michigan State players set to face sexual assault charges, external probe clears Mark Dantonio

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

There was both good and bad news for the Michigan State football program Monday afternoon.  Given the dark cloud that’s hung over its head for the better part of the offseason, we’ll go with the good first.

Shortly after sexual assault allegations against three unnamed MSU football players surfaced in February, the university commissioned an external law firm to investigate how the coaching staff handled the situation.  Tuesday, the firm, Jones Day, revealed that they “found no evidence that football coach Mark Dantonio violated the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct (RVSM) policy.”

In early February, Dantonio suspended three Spartans in the wake of allegations that a sexual assault took place on Ja. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex.  In April, it was reported that another unidentified Spartans player was the subject of a second, unrelated sexual assault investigation; a week later, MSU defensive end Auston Robertson was dismissed after being charged with third-degree sexual misconduct.

Dantonio, his staff and the football program, for the most part, were praised for their handling of the situations.

“In both instances, we found that senior leaders within the football program and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Athletic Department) complied with the RVSM policy by promptly and accurately reporting the information they learned about the underlying incidents to departments within the University that are tasked with investigating and responding to such incidents,” the report reads. “We also found no evidence that senior leaders within the football program or Athletic Department attempted to impede, cover up, or obstruct the Office of Institutional Equity’s (OIE’s) investigation into the underlying incidents.”

In a statement, the school’s Board of Trustees, following a closed-door meeting with the university’s athletic hierarchy, including Dantonio, announced that the head football coach had their “full support.”

The report did note that one unnamed staffer, believed to be Curtis Blackwell, who parted ways with the program late last month, violated the school’s RVSM policy. “The investigation was unable to gauge the severity of any such violation, and the football staff member involved declined to be interviewed by investigators,” the Detroit Free Press wrote.

Now, for the bad news.

In a press release, the Ingham County Prosecutors Office announced that it is charging three unidentified MSU football players in connection to the alleged January incident.  A criminal investigation conducted by campus police led to requests for four arrest warrants to be issued, although the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office had previously declined to act.

While the names of the players haven’t been released, that will change in short order.

Even if the unnamed players successfully traverse the legal system, they will still have hurdles to clear in order to return to the team as a Title IX investigation found that they had violated university policy.  The case will now go through the university’s student conduct system.

13 suspended UL-L players have felony charges reduced

Louisiana-Lafayette athletics
By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

What could have been a devastating blow to Louisiana-Lafayette’s depth chart may have been averted.

In late April, UL-L announced that a whopping 13 players, tight end Matthew Barnes, defensive end Joe Dillon, left guard Robert Hunt, defensive back Denarius Howard, defensive end Jarvis Jeffries, defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd, linebacker Terik Miller, defensive back Damar’ren Mitchell, running back Trey Ragas, defensive back Simeon Thomas, defensive back Levarious Varnado, left tackle D’Aquin Withrow and running back Jordan Wright, had been indefinitely suspended after they were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.  It was alleged that, based on surveillance video evidence, that the baker’s dozen players broke into a dorm room and stole in the neighborhood of $2,400 worth of items from the residence.

While each player was initially facing a felony count, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser has reported that all of the charges have been reduced to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.  Furthermore, the newspaper writes, “all 13… can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of community service, drug testing and other intervention program requirements.”

“The fact that they’re football players is not a factor,” District Attorney Keith Stutes told the Associated Press. “Without significant prior criminal involvement, I believe in the opportunity for redemption and to not have scar on their records for the rest of their lives.”

The reduced charges were welcome news to the football program, although it’s unclear if the incident will cost any of those involved playing time.

“We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure,” a statement from head coach Mark Hudspeth. “These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course.”

Seven of those involved started games last season — Hunt (13), Withrow (13), Mitchell (11), Dillon (eight), Jeffries (seven), Thomas (seven) and Howard (two).  Dillon was named a Freshman All-American by several organizations after leading the Ragin’ Cajuns with 12.5 tackles for losses and seven sacks in 2016.

Wright (pictured, No. 27) wasn’t a starter, but he was fourth on the team last season with 192 yards rushing.  With the departure of leading rusher Elijah McGuire (1,127 yards), Wright, Ragas and Darius Hoggins (281 yards last season) are expected to compete or the starting running back job this season.

UL-L is scheduled to open the 2017 season Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana.

Clemson player hurt in car wreck to miss 2017 season with Mike Williams-type neck injury

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Apparently it was indeed that serious.

On social media, Clemson’s Richard Yeargin indicated that he sustained a neck injury in a car wreck in the last week.  Not long after, the football program confirmed the defensive lineman sustained a neck injury in an automobile accident this past weekend.

Not only that, but the school confirmed that Yeargin suffered the same type of injury that cost a star Tigers wide receiver the entire 2015 season.  As was the case with Mike Williams, Yeargin will be sidelined for the whole of 2017.

“The good news is that he will be fine long term,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a portion of a statement. “He will miss this season as he recovers.”

A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  He’s played in 22 games the past two seasons, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.

Exiting spring practice, Yeargin was penciled in a second-team end for the Tigers.

Clemson DE Richard Yeargin suffers neck injury in car accident

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

One member of the Clemson football program claims he was involved in a very scary incident last week, one which he described as “facing death.”

By way of TigerNet.com, Richard Yeargin was apparently involved in a serious car accident at some point in the last week or so.  In a photo, not available for public consumption, posted to his Instagram account, the defensive end is seen wearing a neck brace standing next to a damaged vehicle.

No details surrounding the accident were detailed.  While his Instagram account is private, TigerNet has the words attached to it saved for posterity.

“I want to personally take the time out to thank all of those who have been there to support me the last two days that I have been in the hospital on bed rest,” the lineman wrote. “After almost facing death I thank God he kept me hear to shed light on him. If it wasn’t for him I would not be here today.”

The extent of Yeargin’s injury isn’t known — the Tiger-centric website did write that the player “could miss significant time” — and the football program has yet to publicly address the development.

A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  He’s played in 22 games the past two seasons, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.