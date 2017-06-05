Getty Images

BYU lands Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

After spending the first two years of his collegiate playing career at a football independent, Tristen Hoge will continue it at another.

BYU announced in a press release Monday evening that Hoge has transferred into the Cougars football program.  According to the football program, the offensive lineman will have three years of eligibility, although he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Beginning in 2018, he’d then have two years to use those three seasons.

A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Hoge was rated as the No. 1 center in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Idaho; and the No. 89 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only two player’s in the Golden Domer’s class that year were rated higher.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Hoge, the nephew of ESPN NFL analyst Merrill Hoge and the cousin of former BYU quarterback Beau Hoge, played in six games last season.

Notre Dame announces signing of Arizona State grad transfer WR Cameron Smith

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

Not long after Notre Dame officially lost a transfer, the Fighting Irish officially landed one.

The Irish announced Monday evening that Cameron Smith will attend graduate school at the university and will play football for Brian Kelly’s squad.  As the wide receiver is coming in as a graduate transfer, he’ll have immediate eligibility.

The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Earlier this offseason, Smith opted to transfer from Arizona State.  During his time with the Sun Devils, the receiver started 18 of the 30 games in which he played.  He missed the entire 2015 season because of an injury.

During his three healthy years, Smith caught a combined 60 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns.  One of those touchdown receptions came in a November of 2014 ASU win over… Notre Dame.  That season was Smith’s best as he finished second on the team in receiving yards (596) and receiving touchdowns (six), while his 41 receptions were third.

Lane Kiffin offers scholarship to QB guru’s son, who just finished sixth grade

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The new Florida Atlantic head coach is at it again — and we don’t mean offering celebrity couples game tickets on Twitter.

In the middle of last month, Lane Kiffin offered 13-year-old Kaden Martin, the seventh-grade son of current USC assistant Tee Martin, a scholarship.  Nearly a month later, Kiffin one-upped that move by offering a scholarship to a kid who has just completed the sixth grade.

Per his profile on Hudl.com, the younger Clarkson is all of 5-7. He would be a member of the Class of 2023, and it would seem highly unlikely that a coach like Kiffin, who has never spent more than eight consecutive seasons with one program — and that was with a national power in USC — will be the Owls coach when National Signing Day that year rolls around.

With three Michigan State players set to face sexual assault charges, external probe clears Mark Dantonio

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

There was both good and bad news for the Michigan State football program Monday afternoon.  Given the dark cloud that’s hung over its head for the better part of the offseason, we’ll go with the good first.

Shortly after sexual assault allegations against three unnamed MSU football players surfaced in February, the university commissioned an external law firm to investigate how the coaching staff handled the situation.  Tuesday, the firm, Jones Day, revealed that they “found no evidence that football coach Mark Dantonio violated the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct (RVSM) policy.”

In early February, Dantonio suspended three Spartans in the wake of allegations that a sexual assault took place on Ja. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex.  In April, it was reported that another unidentified Spartans player was the subject of a second, unrelated sexual assault investigation; a week later, MSU defensive end Auston Robertson was dismissed after being charged with third-degree sexual misconduct.

Dantonio, his staff and the football program, for the most part, were praised for their handling of the situations.

“In both instances, we found that senior leaders within the football program and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Athletic Department) complied with the RVSM policy by promptly and accurately reporting the information they learned about the underlying incidents to departments within the University that are tasked with investigating and responding to such incidents,” the report reads. “We also found no evidence that senior leaders within the football program or Athletic Department attempted to impede, cover up, or obstruct the Office of Institutional Equity’s (OIE’s) investigation into the underlying incidents.”

In a statement, the school’s Board of Trustees, following a closed-door meeting with the university’s athletic hierarchy, including Dantonio, announced that the head football coach had their “full support.”

The report did note that one unnamed staffer, believed to be Curtis Blackwell, who parted ways with the program late last month, violated the school’s RVSM policy. “The investigation was unable to gauge the severity of any such violation, and the football staff member involved declined to be interviewed by investigators,” the Detroit Free Press wrote.

Now, for the bad news.

In a press release, the Ingham County Prosecutors Office announced that it is charging three unidentified MSU football players in connection to the alleged January incident.  A criminal investigation conducted by campus police led to requests for four arrest warrants to be issued, although the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office had previously declined to act.

While the names of the players haven’t been released, that will change in short order.

Even if the unnamed players successfully traverse the legal system, they will still have hurdles to clear in order to return to the team as a Title IX investigation found that they had violated university policy.  The case will now go through the university’s student conduct system.

13 suspended UL-L players have felony charges reduced

By John TaylorJun 5, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

What could have been a devastating blow to Louisiana-Lafayette’s depth chart may have been averted.

In late April, UL-L announced that a whopping 13 players, tight end Matthew Barnes, defensive end Joe Dillon, left guard Robert Hunt, defensive back Denarius Howard, defensive end Jarvis Jeffries, defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd, linebacker Terik Miller, defensive back Damar’ren Mitchell, running back Trey Ragas, defensive back Simeon Thomas, defensive back Levarious Varnado, left tackle D’Aquin Withrow and running back Jordan Wright, had been indefinitely suspended after they were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.  It was alleged that, based on surveillance video evidence, that the baker’s dozen players broke into a dorm room and stole in the neighborhood of $2,400 worth of items from the residence.

While each player was initially facing a felony count, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser has reported that all of the charges have been reduced to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.  Furthermore, the newspaper writes, “all 13… can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of community service, drug testing and other intervention program requirements.”

“The fact that they’re football players is not a factor,” District Attorney Keith Stutes told the Associated Press. “Without significant prior criminal involvement, I believe in the opportunity for redemption and to not have scar on their records for the rest of their lives.”

The reduced charges were welcome news to the football program, although it’s unclear if the incident will cost any of those involved playing time.

“We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure,” a statement from head coach Mark Hudspeth. “These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course.”

Seven of those involved started games last season — Hunt (13), Withrow (13), Mitchell (11), Dillon (eight), Jeffries (seven), Thomas (seven) and Howard (two).  Dillon was named a Freshman All-American by several organizations after leading the Ragin’ Cajuns with 12.5 tackles for losses and seven sacks in 2016.

Wright (pictured, No. 27) wasn’t a starter, but he was fourth on the team last season with 192 yards rushing.  With the departure of leading rusher Elijah McGuire (1,127 yards), Wright, Ragas and Darius Hoggins (281 yards last season) are expected to compete or the starting running back job this season.

UL-L is scheduled to open the 2017 season Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana.