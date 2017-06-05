Clemson DE Richard Yeargin suffers neck injury in car accident

One member of the Clemson football program claims he was involved in a very scary incident last week, one which he described as “facing death.”

By way of TigerNet.com, Richard Yeargin was apparently involved in a serious car accident at some point in the last week or so. In a photo, not available for public consumption, posted to his Instagram account, the defensive end is seen wearing a neck brace standing next to a damaged vehicle.

No details surrounding the accident were detailed. While his Instagram account is private, TigerNet has the words attached to it saved for posterity.

“I want to personally take the time out to thank all of those who have been there to support me the last two days that I have been in the hospital on bed rest,” the lineman wrote. “After almost facing death I thank God he kept me hear to shed light on him. If it wasn’t for him I would not be here today.”

The extent of Yeargin’s injury isn’t known — the Tiger-centric website did write that the player “could miss significant time” — and the football program has yet to publicly address the development.

A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman. He’s played in 22 games the past two seasons, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.