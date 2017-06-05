Four-star 2016 lineman Willie Allen transferring from LSU

While LSU reacquired a highly-productive defensive lineman over the weekend, the Tigers also lost some depth on the line on the other side of the ball.

Willie Allen took to his personal Twitter account Sunday night to announce that, “after long thought and discussion with my family,” he has decided to transfer out of the Tigers football program. The offensive tackle gave no indication as to why he as leaving the team.

A four-star 2016 signee, Allen was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 17 tackle in the country. Only one lineman in the Tigers’ class that year, guard Donavaughn Campbell, was rated higher than Allen.

An unspecified leg injury suffered in the midst of summer camp sidelined him for his true freshman season and led to Allen taking a redshirt for 2016.

Allen is the third offensive lineman to transfer since December. That month, tackle Chidi Okeke opted to leave; four months later, Andy Dodd did the same.

Another member of Allen’s recruiting class, four-star defensive back Savion Smith, announced May 31 that he would be transferring as well.