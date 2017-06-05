Kenney Lyke transferring from Michigan State, too; Ole Miss the eventual destination?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kaleel Gaines wasn’t the only member of Michigan State’s secondary to depart over the weekend.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, Kenney Lyke confirmed that he will be transferring from MSU to a Mississippi junior college “to take care of my studies and better my craft until November, per NCAA rules.” At that point, per his Instagram account, Lyke seems intent on transferring to Ole Miss to continue the FBS portion of his collegiate playing career.

M O V E S ☄️💥🚁📍🔺™ A post shared by Kenney Lyke (@kenney_trrill14) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

According to mlive.com, the safety’s departure from East Lansing was triggered by an academic shortcoming.

Lyke said he fell one credit short of earning the required courseload at Michigan State for the spring semester to remain eligible. The credit shortcoming was due to a failing a general conditioning class, Lyke said, in which he didn’t complete enough scheduled workouts and was not allowed to make them up.

Lyke was a three-star member of the Spartans’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Illinois. As a true freshman last season, he played in three games and was credited with one tackle.

The twin departures of Lyke and Gaines continues an offseason of attrition for Mark Dantonio‘s beleaguered football program.