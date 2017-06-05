Kenney Lyke transferring from Michigan State, too; Ole Miss the eventual destination?

Kaleel Gaines wasn’t the only member of Michigan State’s secondary to depart over the weekend.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday, Kenney Lyke confirmed that he will be transferring from MSU to a Mississippi junior college “to take care of my studies and better my craft until November, per NCAA rules.” At that point, per his Instagram account, Lyke seems intent on transferring to Ole Miss to continue the FBS portion of his collegiate playing career.
According to mlive.com, the safety’s departure from East Lansing was triggered by an academic shortcoming.
Lyke said he fell one credit short of earning the required courseload at Michigan State for the spring semester to remain eligible. The credit shortcoming was due to a failing a general conditioning class, Lyke said, in which he didn’t complete enough scheduled workouts and was not allowed to make them up.
Lyke was a three-star member of the Spartans’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Illinois. As a true freshman last season, he played in three games and was credited with one tackle.
The twin departures of Lyke and Gaines continues an offseason of attrition for Mark Dantonio‘s beleaguered football program.
One member of the Clemson football program claims he was involved in a very scary incident last week, one which he described as “facing death.”
By way of TigerNet.com, Richard Yeargin was apparently involved in a serious car accident at some point in the last week or so. In a photo, not available for public consumption, posted to his Instagram account, the defensive end is seen wearing a neck brace standing next to a damaged vehicle.
No details surrounding the accident were detailed. While his Instagram account is private, TigerNet has the words attached to it saved for posterity.
“I want to personally take the time out to thank all of those who have been there to support me the last two days that I have been in the hospital on bed rest,” the lineman wrote. “After almost facing death I thank God he kept me hear to shed light on him. If it wasn’t for him I would not be here today.”
The extent of Yeargin’s injury isn’t known — the Tiger-centric website did write that the player “could miss significant time” — and the football program has yet to publicly address the development.
A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman. He’s played in 22 games the past two seasons, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.
While LSU reacquired a highly-productive defensive lineman over the weekend, the Tigers also lost some depth on the line on the other side of the ball.
Willie Allen took to his personal Twitter account Sunday night to announce that, “after long thought and discussion with my family,” he has decided to transfer out of the Tigers football program. The offensive tackle gave no indication as to why he as leaving the team.
A four-star 2016 signee, Allen was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 17 tackle in the country. Only one lineman in the Tigers’ class that year, guard Donavaughn Campbell, was rated higher than Allen.
An unspecified leg injury suffered in the midst of summer camp sidelined him for his true freshman season and led to Allen taking a redshirt for 2016.
Allen is the third offensive lineman to transfer since December. That month, tackle Chidi Okeke opted to leave; four months later, Andy Dodd did the same.
Another member of Allen’s recruiting class, four-star defensive back Savion Smith, announced May 31 that he would be transferring as well.
One of the great mysteries of LSU’s 2017 offseason has apparently been solved.
In mid-February, LSU announced that Arden Key had “decided to take some time away from football… for personal reasons.” Those personal reasons were never detailed, although, amidst speculation that the starter might not be back at all, the player on Twitter and his coaches publicly indicated a return was in the offing.
This weekend, that return became official as the football program announced that, as of Monday, Key has rejoined the Tigers football program. In announcing his return, the team revealed that Key recently underwent shoulder surgery.
Whether the injury issue had anything to do with the sabbatical wasn’t detailed.
“We are looking forward to having Arden rejoin the team,” head coach Ed Orgeron said in a portion of a statement.
A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.
Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.
It’s no secret that two of the most popular sports in the Southeastern part of the country are college football and NASCAR. Now the two are coming together once again it appears.
Rick Ware Racing has partnered with both East Carolina and Clemson to showcase the two schools with some themed paint jobs on the #51 Chevy car driven by Cody Ware. The Pirates’ car was bumping and grinding at Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism while the Tigers will see their car celebrate the school’s recent College Football Playoff national title next week at the Pocono 400 and then later in the season at Darlington.
We’ve seen several schools get honored with paint jobs during NASCAR races but these are two recent ones are pretty slick paint jobs. The Carolinas are home to the bulk of stock car racing teams, media and organizations so ECU and Clemson are bound to have more than a few fans excited at seeing these designs out on the track.