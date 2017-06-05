Syracuse, Western Michigan announce future home-and-home

Syracuse and Western Michigan have never before faced each other in football. In a couple of seasons, that will change.

Both football programs Monday announced that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Broncos will play host to the Orange at Waldo Stadium Sept. 1, 2018, with WMU traveling to the Carrier Dome on Sept. 21 of the following season.

Former ‘Cuse offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Lester will be entering his first season as the head coach at WMU. Two of Lester’s coaches, defensive coordinator Tim Daoust and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Jake Moreland, are former SU assistants as well.

“We have a great deal of respect for Western Michigan and the Mid-American Conference,” said Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack in a statement. “Western Michigan has a long history of success. We look forward to a competitive series.”

‘Cuse has played eight games against a member of the MAC the last decade, the last of which came in 2015 against Central Michigan. In its history, WMU has played just nine games total against teams who were a part of the ACC at the time, the last of which came against Virginia Tech in 2014.