USF the new home for transferring Rice WR Temi Alaka

USF’s receiving corps, already rife with returning talent, has added yet another experienced piece to its offensive puzzle.

Rivals.com first reported over the weekend that Temi Alaka has transferred into Charlie Strong‘s first-year Bulls football program. The Tampa Bay Times subsequently confirmed the recruiting website’s initial report.

Alaka opted to transfer from Rice earlier this offseason. As the wide receiver is coming to the Bulls as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Last season, Alaka led the Owls in receiving yards (458) and yards per reception (16.4). His two receiving touchdowns were tied for second on the team, while his 28 receptions were good for fourth.

Over the past three seasons, Alaka’s 59 catches netted him 817 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed his lone pass attempt, a 24-yard touchdown last season.