Domestic assault case against Tennessee WR Josh Smith dismissed

Sometimes it takes a while for court cases to work their way through the system and in other cases it doesn’t. Count Tennessee wideout Josh Smith in the latter camp apparently.
Not too long after Smith’s former roommate and the victim of the alleged assault asked prosecutors to dismiss the case, they did just that on Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville radio host and veteran UT reporter Jimmy Hyams tweeted that the case has indeed been dismissed, with Smith paying court costs as well as being required to complete 40 hours of community service as part of the deal.
Smith was charged with domestic assault back in May after what amounted to him beating up and breaking several bones and teeth of his roommate, Kennedy Foster. The case cost him the opportunity to play in spring football for the Vols as it worked its way through the legal system but it appears the dismissal will lead to his eventual return to the team.
The receiver caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016 but is expected to play a larger role for Tennessee’s passing game during the upcoming season.
Ole Miss’ battle with NCAA enforcement took the next step on Tuesday as the school released its response to the organization’s most recent, amended version of a Notice of Allegations.
The university received said Notice of Allegations back in February that included eight new alleged violations from the football program and an overall lack of institutional control charge at Ole Miss. Perhaps most notable of the allegations was that Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze violated his responsibilities with regards to the program’s compliance with NCAA legislation.
Ole Miss is not exactly pleading mea culpa and going along with all of the allegations however. In their response, the school denies several of the charges and the associated facts that NCAA enforcement is using to back them up. The university is also vehemently defending Freeze, who they concluded “has met it and membership’s expectations to emphasize and promote compliance and to implement strong and comprehensive monitoring.”
Not content to go on the defensive, Ole Miss is also using the response to attack rival Mississippi State as well. Notably the school’s lawyers went after the testimony of “Student Athlete 39” and accused him of lying to NCAA enforcement staff in order to damage the Rebels and protect himself from violations he committed. The response even includes a Tweet that it says plays to the fact, which many instantly recognized as one belonging to Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis.
Tangential to those issues with Lewis, are allegations the school agreed to surrounding former staffer Barney Farrar. The school concluded that he committed significant violations during his recruitment of Lewis and later lied about the violations to Freeze, the school and enforcement staff. Farrar, who was formally the Ole Miss assistant athletic director for high school and junior college relations, was put on administrative leave last year and did not have his contract renewed in early December.
The Rebels self-imposed a one-year postseason ban back in February that would apply to the 2017 season and agreed to forfeit all annual postseason revenue (expected to be in the $7 million range) as well. With the university formally releasing its response to the Notice of Allegations, the next step in the case will be a meeting with the NCAA Committee on Infractions several weeks down the road.
Not surprisingly, given the events of the last couple of months, Western Kentucky’s roster has a little different loom this morning.
A spokesperson confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that a pair of defensive linemen, redshirt sophomore Ty’Ron Horton and redshirt freshman Cecil Stallings, are no longer members of the football program. Prior to the confirmation, their names had been removed from the online roster.
Stallings was one of six Hilltopper football players arrested late last week in connection to an alleged frat house beating. “A source close to the program said Stallings’ pending charges weren’t the only reason for his departure from the program,” the Daily News wrote.
Horton didn’t have his scholarship renewed, although the reason why is unclear.
Stallings took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. Horton played in eight games in 2016 and was credited with two tackles.
Kennedy Foster may want Josh Smith to pay financially, but doesn’t want him to do so criminally.
In late May, it was reported that Foster, Smith’s roommate who claims he was assaulted by the Vols wide receiver, was seeking $875,000 in damages and would sue $3 million in civil court if he didn’t get it. Nearly a week later, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports, Foster has asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges against the receiver.
In early May, Smith was charged with domestic assault in an incident in which Foster, described as a long-time friend, suffered a broken nose, broken teeth and damage to his eyes and right ear.
According to the News Sentinel, a judge is expected to dismiss the charge against Smith early next month. “Smith’s attorney Keith Stewart said he will file a request with the court to expunge the charge upon dismissal,” the newspaper added.
Smith won’t avoid punishment altogether, though, as he’s expected to be fined $330 and compelled to perform 40 hours of community service.
Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Never mind, I guess?
In January of this year, David Dawson announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to Iowa State. Five months later, a tweet from Dawson’s Twitter account that featured a backpack emoji preceded a confirmation to the Des Moines Register from the football program that the offensive lineman is no longer a part of the team.
In a text to the Register, head coach Matt Campbell stated that it’s “[b]etter it happens now than during the season.” The coach also indicated that the decision has been a couple of weeks in the making.
As a graduate transfer, Dawson would’ve been eligible to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2017. The reason behind this latest departure and what his future plans are when it comes to football are decidedly unknown at this time.
A four-star 2013 signee, Dawson was rated as the No. 4 guard in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 95 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. That stellar recruiting pedigree didn’t transfer to on-field success as Dawson played in just 12 games during his four seasons with the Wolverines.