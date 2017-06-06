Getty Images

Josh Smith’s alleged victim wants charge against Vols WR dismissed

By John TaylorJun 6, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

Kennedy Foster may want Josh Smith to pay financially, but doesn’t want him to do so criminally.

In late May, it was reported that Foster, Smith’s roommate who claims he was assaulted by the Vols wide receiver, was seeking $875,000 in damages and would sue $3 million in civil court if he didn’t get it.  Nearly a week later, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports, Foster has asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges against the receiver.

In early May, Smith was charged with domestic assault in an incident in which Foster, described as a long-time friend, suffered a broken nose, broken teeth and damage to his eyes and right ear.

According to the News Sentinel, a judge is expected to dismiss the charge against Smith early next month. “Smith’s attorney Keith Stewart said he will file a request with the court to expunge the charge upon dismissal,” the newspaper added.

Smith won’t avoid punishment altogether, though, as he’s expected to be fined $330 and compelled to perform 40 hours of community service.

Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive lineman who transferred from Michigan to Iowa State in January leaves ISU in June

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell
By John TaylorJun 6, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Never mind, I guess?

In January of this year, David Dawson announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to Iowa State.  Five months later, a tweet from Dawson’s Twitter account that featured a backpack emoji preceded a confirmation to the Des Moines Register from the football program that the offensive lineman is no longer a part of the team.

In a text to the Register, head coach Matt Campbell stated that it’s “[b]etter it happens now than during the season.” The coach also indicated that the decision has been a couple of weeks in the making.

As a graduate transfer, Dawson would’ve been eligible to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2017.  The reason behind this latest departure and what his future plans are when it comes to football are decidedly unknown at this time.

A four-star 2013 signee, Dawson was rated as the No. 4 guard in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 95 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  That stellar recruiting pedigree didn’t transfer to on-field success as Dawson played in just 12 games during his four seasons with the Wolverines.

Three Mich. St. players charged with felony sexual misconduct named, dismissed from team

Donnie Corley
By John TaylorJun 6, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

After nearly four months of uncertainty, the identities of the trio of suspended Michigan State football players have been revealed.

Monday, the Ingham County Prosecutors Office announced that it would be charging three unidentified MSU Spartans in connection to an alleged sexual assault that took place on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex.  Tuesday, arrest warrants for third-degree criminal sexual misconduct, a felony, were issued for wide receiver Donnie Corley, defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance.

Additionally, King was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Not long after the warrants were issued and charges were announced, head coach Mark Dantonio released a lengthy statement announcing that all three players have been dismissed from his football program.  Below is the statement, in its entirety.

With the criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, I have decided that regardless of the final outcome of the criminal process, these three individuals have been dismissed from our program, effective immediately.

“When we choose student-athletes to come to MSU, we enter into a relationship with them and their families, and we welcome them into ours. We emphasize that success on the field is not enough, as I made clear when all three individuals were suspended four months ago upon us learning of the allegations. They also must embrace our core principles, which include integrity, respect and accountability. The individuals in this case put themselves in a compromising position and did not live up to the standards we have outlined for our program.

“Sexual assault has no place in our community, and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family.

“This is an extremely challenging situation that we have taken very seriously and has affected everyone in this program. The high standards I have established for this program will not change, and the values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. I expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflect the ideals of this university.

The most noteworthy of the players from a football perspective is Corley.

As a true freshman last season, Corley finished second on the team with 453 receiving yards, while his 33 receptions and three receiving touchdowns were third.  With the departures of Josiah Price and R.J. Shelton for the NFL, Corley was to have been MSU’s leading returning receiver.

That honor now falls to junior Felton Davis III (12-150-1).

King was a four-star 2016 signee who started two of the nine games in which he played as a true freshman.  A four-star 2016 signee as well, Vance took a redshirt last season.

Wazzu adds future home-and-home with Houston

By John TaylorJun 6, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Depending on how the coaching situations at each institution play out over the next couple of years, this one has offensive fireworks written all over it.

Washington State announced Monday that it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with Houston.  The first game will be played Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston, with the second coming Sept. 12, 2020, in Pullman.

“In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country,” said WSU athletic director Bill Moos in a statement. “I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality non-conference opponent in Martin Stadium.”

The two Cougars have met three times previously, with the Pac-12 team with the feline nickname owning a 2-1 edge in the miniseries that was first played in 1959.  The last meeting was a Wazzu win in the 1988 Aloha Bowl.

Additionally, UH announced another home-and-home, this one against North Texas.  Denton on Sept. 28, 2019, will be the venue for the first game of that series, with the Mean Green traveling to Houston for the second on Sept. 23, 2023.

That series is currently tied at seven-all, for those who are curious.

Star Florida WR Antonio Callaway offered plea deal on pot charge

By John TaylorJun 6, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

State’s attorney Bill Cervone is offering Antonio Callaway a way around his weed beef, the Gainesville Sun has reported.

In mid-May, the Florida wide receiver was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.  Monday, Cervone confirmed to the Sun that he has offered Callaway and his attorney, Huntley Johnson, a plea deal — plead guilty possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession charges would be dropped.

Cervone also made certain to note that Callaway isn’t being offered this deal simply because he’s a Gator football player.

“Callaway will be treated as any other first-time cannabis offender, which he legally is despite admissions made in other contexts, and allowed to plead to possession of paraphernalia if he chooses,” Cervone told the newspaper. “Doing so would allow him to avoid a driver’s license suspension that would be required if he were found guilty of actual cannabis possession.”

If Callaway accepts, he would likely face a fine and/or community service as well as being responsible for paying court costs.  A pretrial conference on the case is scheduled for June 19.

This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.

Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault.  Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.

On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.