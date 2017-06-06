Josh Smith’s alleged victim wants charge against Vols WR dismissed

Kennedy Foster may want Josh Smith to pay financially, but doesn’t want him to do so criminally.

In late May, it was reported that Foster, Smith’s roommate who claims he was assaulted by the Vols wide receiver, was seeking $875,000 in damages and would sue $3 million in civil court if he didn’t get it. Nearly a week later, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports, Foster has asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges against the receiver.

In early May, Smith was charged with domestic assault in an incident in which Foster, described as a long-time friend, suffered a broken nose, broken teeth and damage to his eyes and right ear.

According to the News Sentinel, a judge is expected to dismiss the charge against Smith early next month. “Smith’s attorney Keith Stewart said he will file a request with the court to expunge the charge upon dismissal,” the newspaper added.

Smith won’t avoid punishment altogether, though, as he’s expected to be fined $330 and compelled to perform 40 hours of community service.

Smith was one of seven players who sat out of the spring football practices with the Vols. Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.