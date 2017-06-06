Kentucky dismisses senior DE Alvonte Bell for violating team rules

Kentucky will be without a potential starter on defense in 2017 as head coach Mark Stoops has dismissed senior defensive end Alvonte Bell for violating team rules.
Stoops confirmed the news during a Tuesday press conference, according to the Associated Press, by reportedly saying Bell is “no longer with us” as a result of violating team rules.
Bell recorded 27 tackles last season along the defensive line and made four starts at his position for the Wildcats. This isn’t his first run-in with the coaching staff however, as he was suspended last fall for one game as a result of non-specified issues.
The defensive end did return to the team down the stretch though, but underwent offseason surgery to repair his right knee after hurting it in the team’s bowl game.
The departure of Bell and Courtney Miggins means Kentucky will be looking for not one, but two new starting defensive ends in 2017.
Spring practice is over and most transfers have been completed in college football which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams will look heading into the fall.
As a result, the folks over at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook decided to update their latest Heisman Trophy odds and not surprisingly kept USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the prohibitive favorite for the award heading into the summer.
Interestingly, Darnold saw the gap widen a bit between himself and Oklahoma signal-caller Baker Mayfield according to the latest odds from the sports book. The latter moved up to 8/1 odds to win the sport’s most prestigious award, tying him with last year’s winner in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.
In fact, just about everybody’s odds on the preseason list went up relative to their standing in April. The lone exception was Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, who made a big move from 50/1 to win the award to 20/1. It certainly seems that comes as a result of high praise of the Baylor transfer coming out of the Tigers’ spring practice this year and the expectation he will be the starter for Gus Malzahn and company going forward.
Despite the latest moves in Vegas though, Stidham and a host of others are still chasing the heavily-favored Darnold to win the Heisman as the Trojans’ see expectations in 2017 ratchet up even further.
Sometimes it takes a while for court cases to work their way through the system and in other cases it doesn’t. Count Tennessee wideout Josh Smith in the latter camp apparently.
Not too long after Smith’s former roommate and the victim of the alleged assault asked prosecutors to dismiss the case, they did just that on Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville radio host and veteran UT reporter Jimmy Hyams tweeted that the case has indeed been dismissed, with Smith paying court costs as well as being required to complete 40 hours of community service as part of the deal.
Smith was charged with domestic assault back in May after what amounted to him beating up and breaking several bones and teeth of his roommate, Kennedy Foster. The case cost him the opportunity to play in spring football for the Vols as it worked its way through the legal system but it appears the dismissal will lead to his eventual return to the team.
The receiver caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016 but is expected to play a larger role for Tennessee’s passing game during the upcoming season.
Ole Miss’ battle with NCAA enforcement took the next step on Tuesday as the school released its response to the organization’s most recent, amended version of a Notice of Allegations.
The university received said Notice of Allegations back in February that included eight new alleged violations from the football program and an overall lack of institutional control charge at Ole Miss. Perhaps most notable of the allegations was that Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze violated his responsibilities with regards to the program’s compliance with NCAA legislation.
Ole Miss is not exactly pleading mea culpa and going along with all of the allegations however. In their response, the school denies several of the charges and the associated facts that NCAA enforcement is using to back them up. The university is also vehemently defending Freeze, who they concluded “has met it and membership’s expectations to emphasize and promote compliance and to implement strong and comprehensive monitoring.”
Not content to go on the defensive, Ole Miss is also using the response to attack rival Mississippi State as well. Notably the school’s lawyers went after the testimony of “Student Athlete 39” and accused him of lying to NCAA enforcement staff in order to damage the Rebels and protect himself from violations he committed. The response even includes a Tweet that it says plays to the fact, which many instantly recognized as one belonging to Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis.
Tangential to those issues with Lewis, are allegations the school agreed to surrounding former staffer Barney Farrar. The school concluded that he committed significant violations during his recruitment of Lewis and later lied about the violations to Freeze, the school and enforcement staff. Farrar, who was formally the Ole Miss assistant athletic director for high school and junior college relations, was put on administrative leave last year and did not have his contract renewed in early December.
The Rebels self-imposed a one-year postseason ban back in February that would apply to the 2017 season and agreed to forfeit all annual postseason revenue (expected to be in the $7 million range) as well. With the university formally releasing its response to the Notice of Allegations, the next step in the case will be a meeting with the NCAA Committee on Infractions several weeks down the road.
Not surprisingly, given the events of the last couple of months, Western Kentucky’s roster has a little different loom this morning.
A spokesperson confirmed to the Bowling Green Daily News that a pair of defensive linemen, redshirt sophomore Ty’Ron Horton and redshirt freshman Cecil Stallings, are no longer members of the football program. Prior to the confirmation, their names had been removed from the online roster.
Stallings was one of six Hilltopper football players arrested late last week in connection to an alleged frat house beating. “A source close to the program said Stallings’ pending charges weren’t the only reason for his departure from the program,” the Daily News wrote.
Horton didn’t have his scholarship renewed, although the reason why is unclear.
Stallings took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. Horton played in eight games in 2016 and was credited with two tackles.