Star Florida WR Antonio Callaway offered plea deal on pot charge

State’s attorney Bill Cervone is offering Antonio Callaway a way around his weed beef, the Gainesville Sun has reported.
In mid-May, the Florida wide receiver was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana. Monday, Cervone confirmed to the Sun that he has offered Callaway and his attorney, Huntley Johnson, a plea deal — plead guilty possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession charges would be dropped.
Cervone also made certain to note that Callaway isn’t being offered this deal simply because he’s a Gator football player.
“Callaway will be treated as any other first-time cannabis offender, which he legally is despite admissions made in other contexts, and allowed to plead to possession of paraphernalia if he chooses,” Cervone told the newspaper. “Doing so would allow him to avoid a driver’s license suspension that would be required if he were found guilty of actual cannabis possession.”
If Callaway accepts, he would likely face a fine and/or community service as well as being responsible for paying court costs. A pretrial conference on the case is scheduled for June 19.
This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.
Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault. Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.
On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.
Syracuse and Western Michigan have never before faced each other in football. In a couple of seasons, that will change.
Both football programs Monday announced that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Broncos will play host to the Orange at Waldo Stadium Sept. 1, 2018, with WMU traveling to the Carrier Dome on Sept. 21 of the following season.
Former ‘Cuse offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Lester will be entering his first season as the head coach at WMU. Two of Lester’s coaches, defensive coordinator Tim Daoust and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Jake Moreland, are former SU assistants as well.
“We have a great deal of respect for Western Michigan and the Mid-American Conference,” said Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack in a statement. “Western Michigan has a long history of success. We look forward to a competitive series.”
‘Cuse has played eight games against a member of the MAC the last decade, the last of which came in 2015 against Central Michigan. In its history, WMU has played just nine games total against teams who were a part of the ACC at the time, the last of which came against Virginia Tech in 2014.
USF’s receiving corps, already rife with returning talent, has added yet another experienced piece to its offensive puzzle.
Rivals.com first reported over the weekend that Temi Alaka has transferred into Charlie Strong‘s first-year Bulls football program. The Tampa Bay Times subsequently confirmed the recruiting website’s initial report.
Alaka opted to transfer from Rice earlier this offseason. As the wide receiver is coming to the Bulls as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Last season, Alaka led the Owls in receiving yards (458) and yards per reception (16.4). His two receiving touchdowns were tied for second on the team, while his 28 receptions were good for fourth.
Over the past three seasons, Alaka’s 59 catches netted him 817 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed his lone pass attempt, a 24-yard touchdown last season.
Not long after Notre Dame officially lost a transfer, the Fighting Irish officially landed one.
The Irish announced Monday evening that Cameron Smith will attend graduate school at the university and will play football for Brian Kelly’s squad. As the wide receiver is coming in as a graduate transfer, he’ll have immediate eligibility.
The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.
Earlier this offseason, Smith opted to transfer from Arizona State. During his time with the Sun Devils, the receiver started 18 of the 30 games in which he played. He missed the entire 2015 season because of an injury.
During his three healthy years, Smith caught a combined 60 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns. One of those touchdown receptions came in a November of 2014 ASU win over… Notre Dame. That season was Smith’s best as he finished second on the team in receiving yards (596) and receiving touchdowns (six), while his 41 receptions were third.
After spending the first two years of his collegiate playing career at a football independent, Tristen Hoge will continue it at another.
BYU announced in a press release Monday evening that Hoge has transferred into the Cougars football program. According to the football program, the offensive lineman will have three years of eligibility, although he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Beginning in 2018, he’d then have two years to use those three seasons.
A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Hoge was rated as the No. 1 center in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Idaho; and the No. 89 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two player’s in the Golden Domer’s class that year were rated higher.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Hoge, the nephew of ESPN NFL analyst Merrill Hoge and the cousin of former BYU quarterback Beau Hoge, played in six games last season.