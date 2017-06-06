Star Florida WR Antonio Callaway offered plea deal on pot charge

State’s attorney Bill Cervone is offering Antonio Callaway a way around his weed beef, the Gainesville Sun has reported.

In mid-May, the Florida wide receiver was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana. Monday, Cervone confirmed to the Sun that he has offered Callaway and his attorney, Huntley Johnson, a plea deal — plead guilty possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession charges would be dropped.

Cervone also made certain to note that Callaway isn’t being offered this deal simply because he’s a Gator football player.

“Callaway will be treated as any other first-time cannabis offender, which he legally is despite admissions made in other contexts, and allowed to plead to possession of paraphernalia if he chooses,” Cervone told the newspaper. “Doing so would allow him to avoid a driver’s license suspension that would be required if he were found guilty of actual cannabis possession.”

If Callaway accepts, he would likely face a fine and/or community service as well as being responsible for paying court costs. A pretrial conference on the case is scheduled for June 19.

This is the second straight offseason an off-field issue has dogged the talented receiver.

Callaway was suspended from the football team in January of 2016 for a violation of the university’s Student Conduct Code that was later learned to involve an alleged sexual assault. Ironically enough, Callaway’s defense was that he was “so stoned” on marijuana that he didn’t want to have sex on the night in question; in mid-August, Callaway was found not responsible in a Title IX hearing, clearing the way for a return to the football field.

On said field, Callaway led the Gators with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.