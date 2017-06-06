USC QB Sam Darnold remains prohibitive Heisman favorite according to latest odds

Spring practice is over and most transfers have been completed in college football which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams will look heading into the fall.

As a result, the folks over at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook decided to update their latest Heisman Trophy odds and not surprisingly kept USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the prohibitive favorite for the award heading into the summer.

Interestingly, Darnold saw the gap widen a bit between himself and Oklahoma signal-caller Baker Mayfield according to the latest odds from the sports book. The latter moved up to 8/1 odds to win the sport’s most prestigious award, tying him with last year’s winner in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

In fact, just about everybody’s odds on the preseason list went up relative to their standing in April. The lone exception was Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, who made a big move from 50/1 to win the award to 20/1. It certainly seems that comes as a result of high praise of the Baylor transfer coming out of the Tigers’ spring practice this year and the expectation he will be the starter for Gus Malzahn and company going forward.

Despite the latest moves in Vegas though, Stidham and a host of others are still chasing the heavily-favored Darnold to win the Heisman as the Trojans’ see expectations in 2017 ratchet up even further.