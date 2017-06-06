Wazzu adds future home-and-home with Houston

Depending on how the coaching situations at each institution play out over the next couple of years, this one has offensive fireworks written all over it.

Washington State announced Monday that it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with Houston. The first game will be played Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston, with the second coming Sept. 12, 2020, in Pullman.

“In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country,” said WSU athletic director Bill Moos in a statement. “I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality non-conference opponent in Martin Stadium.”

The two Cougars have met three times previously, with the Pac-12 team with the feline nickname owning a 2-1 edge in the miniseries that was first played in 1959. The last meeting was a Wazzu win in the 1988 Aloha Bowl.

Additionally, UH announced another home-and-home, this one against North Texas. Denton on Sept. 28, 2019, will be the venue for the first game of that series, with the Mean Green traveling to Houston for the second on Sept. 23, 2023.

That series is currently tied at seven-all, for those who are curious.